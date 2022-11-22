Where to Find Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are just like any other Pokemon game at the core of several aspects. There’s a new league in which you can compete, a new villainous, cosmic-themed syndicate you can battle, and lots of breeding opportunities to tucker out your poor Ditto. Many aspects of the breeding system in Pokemon have remained intact or received additions over the years, but one staple is the Destiny Knot, a vital component for breeding competitive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Where Can You Get the Destiny Knot in Scarlet and Violet

The Destiny Knot can be bought at Delibird Presents for ₽20,000 after gaining 4 Gym Badges for the Victory Road path. You only ever need one of these items, but plenty of competitive breeders can testify to accidentally releasing the Pokemon they gave the Destiny Knot to for them to hold. As a result, it’s good to know there are backups you can reliably buy. But you might be wondering why trainers might accidentally release Pokemon holding these, or why they’re important. You can find Delibird Presents in the following locations:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

This is similar to how Evolution Stones or Nature Mints are acquired and incentivizes you to play through the story paths the game has to offer.

What Do Destiny Knots Do in Pokemon?

The Destiny Knot, when held, makes the holder instantly infatuated with the Pokemon they’re with, which is essential for quick breeding and getting eggs fast. Additionally, breeding two Pokemon, with one holding this item, allows the holder’s IVs (Individual Values) to transfer to their offspring.

Because this item can sometimes be forgotten, and trainers might retrieve the Pokemon with the intent to transfer it to another holder while releasing any Pokemon with poor IVs, it’s quite easy for them to forget and accidentally release one holding this.

For maximum effect, trainers give a Pokemon with ideal IVs this to hold, with another bearing a perfect Nature to hold the Everstone, which transfers that trait. This is part of the path to breeding perfect competitive Pokemon such as Quaxly or Fuecoco into their final evolutions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

