Are you wondering where to find flint in Smalland: Survive the Wilds so you can make many of the critical early-game tools and weapons? Flint is a vital crafting material but can be annoying because it is hidden in hard-to-find places throughout the most common biomes. Here are the best locations to find Flint in Smalland: Survive the Wilds so you focus on more critical tasks.

Where to Get Flint in Smalland: Survive the Wilds

You can find flint by harvesting Flint nodes near bodies of water. The best beginner location to find Flint nodes is the Beach area located Southwest of your initial spawn point. You can also find this beach by going South of Skadi’s location. However, the beach is low in wood resources, and it is recommended that you plan if you make decide to farm flint in this location. You will want to bring one bottlecap and one metal screw to make the Stone Cutter at the beach. Doing so lets you make most of the flint tools and weapons without returning to your initial spawn point.

You can find additional Flint node locations near bodies of water in the Greylands and Swamp biome locations. Still, these locations are hazardous and are not recommended until you naturally progress there.

You can identify flint as the smooth black pile of stones on the ground, shown in the featured image. However, you must have a Mandibular Pickaxe to mine Flint nodes. A Mandibular Pickaxe which is created using the following items:

1 x Bull Ant Mandible

5 x Resin

5 x Wood

5 x Fiber

The following tools and weapons require flint:

Flint Arrow: 2 x Flint

2 x Flint Flint Hatchet: 6 x Flint

6 x Flint Flint Pickaxe: 10 x Flint

10 x Flint Flint Shears: 8 x Flint

8 x Flint Flint Spear: 8 x Flint

8 x Flint Flint Sword: 10 x Flint

Note: The above tools and weapons can be made using the Stone Cutter but require additional crafting materials besides Flint.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023