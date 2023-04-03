Smalland Survive the Wilds Console Release Date: PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Image: Merge Games

Smalland: Survive the Wilds, a new open world, base building, multiplayer, survival game, similar to Grounded, is out now and in early access. Just like with Crab Champions, you might be wondering when Smalland: Survive the Wilds is coming to consoles. For that, you’ve come to the right place.

All Smalland: Survive the Wilds Platforms, Explained

Smalland: Survive the Wilds has been released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store and it is in early access. The question is: will Smalland: Survive the Wilds release on consoles?

Merge Games, the developers of Smalland: Survive the Wilds, have confirmed that the game will eventually come to consoles. However, they also said that Smalland: Survive the Wild will only come to consoles after its early access period.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds released as early access on March 29, 2023. That said, Merge Games has said that they plan on keeping the game in early access for six months to a year. This is all based on community feedback and what the players think needs updates, changes, and balancing.

Merge Games plans on using this early access period to slowly include more content like more creatures to battle and tame, more armor and building materials, and a bigger open world. During early access, Smalland: Survive the Wilds is available at a reduced price.

To answer the question, we can expect Smalland: Survive the Wilds to come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime around late 2023 or mid-2024. We have no confirmation of a projected date or what platforms the game will come to, whether that be current-gen only or last-gen without Nintendo Switch, so your best source of information is the Smalland: Survive the Wilds Discord.

April 3rd, 2023