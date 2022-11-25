The Focus Blast TM is an item that can turn the tables of a fight real quick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Learning this deadly Fighting-type move will enable your Pokemon to deal 120 damage that’ll surely leave your opponent in pain. If that’s not enough, the Focus Blast can also lower your target’s Sp. Def stat. If you’re looking for the Focus Blast TM location, look no further. Here’s where to find Focus Blast TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Focus Blast TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Focus Blast TM can be found in Alfornada, nearby South Province (Area Six). Upon arriving in this area, head to a swirly building beside the Alfornada Gym. This TM comes in the form of a Pokeball that emanates a yellow-green aura that shouldn’t be hard to miss. In fact, you should be able to spot it on a circle platform on your way up the building. For reference, check out the exact location on the map below.

The iconic building where the Focus Blast TM is located mainly consists of stairs. To speed things up, you can just make your mounted Pokemon faster until you see the Pokeball like the image below.

Once you have acquired the Focus Blast TM, use a TM machine at any Pokemon Centre to craft more copies of it. There are some materials you need to gather first to craft it. However, if you’ve been hunting and leveling your Pokemon, you may already have them in your bag. Here is a list of the materials needed to craft the Focus Blast TM:

・12000 LP

・Meditite Sweat x3

・Impidimp Hair x3

・Flamigo Down x5

And that sums up where you can find the Focus Blast TM. Overall, this is a great move to learn if you’re looking to spice up your Fighting-type Pokemon. Its sky-high damage and ability to lower defense stats makes it great to use against a wide range of Pokemon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022