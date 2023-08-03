Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ so you can exfil using a Heavy Chopper or complete the Flight Risk mission? Unfortunately, Heavy Chopper Fuel is located in heavily guarded areas, but we have found the best locations where you can find it with minimal frustrations. Here’s where to find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ.

Heavy Chopper Fuel Locations in DMZ

Here’s where you can find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ:

Al-Malik Airport: The plane can be found in the open hangar building located east of the Control Tower Fortress. Look for it on the west side of the hangar, in front of two wooden crates.

The plane can be found in the open hangar building located east of the Control Tower Fortress. Look for it on the west side of the hangar, in front of two wooden crates. Cargo Train: In Al-Mazrah, two trains are operating: the Passenger and Cargo trains. You specifically need the Cargo train. Look for a blue boxcar with a wooden crate on top to find the Heavy Chopper Fuel. The Cargo train travels clockwise, so consult your map to locate it. I suggest waiting near major train depots, such as the one at Rohan Oil, where the train tends to slow down. This could potentially allow you to find to Heavy Chopper Fuel at once.

In Al-Mazrah, two trains are operating: the Passenger and Cargo trains. You specifically need the Cargo train. Look for a blue boxcar with a wooden crate on top to find the Heavy Chopper Fuel. The Cargo train travels clockwise, so consult your map to locate it. I suggest waiting near major train depots, such as the one at Rohan Oil, where the train tends to slow down. This could potentially allow you to find to Heavy Chopper Fuel at once. Hafid Port: A large warehouse is located north of the train station. You will find a big ship filled with painting tools inside the warehouse. The fuel can be found resting against the Southeast wall of a metal scaffolding.

A large warehouse is located north of the train station. You will find a big ship filled with painting tools inside the warehouse. The fuel can be found resting against the Southeast wall of a metal scaffolding. Rohan Oil: There is an empty delivery truck parked in reverse near the Rohan Oil train station track. The back of the truck faces a room that is marked as “Shipping and Receiving.” Another empty truck can be found nearby.

There is an empty delivery truck parked in reverse near the Rohan Oil train station track. The back of the truck faces a room that is marked as “Shipping and Receiving.” Another empty truck can be found nearby. Sattiq Cave Complex: Heavy Chopper Fuel is underneath the Sattiq Cave Complex. However, I’ve found this is the most challenging location to obtain Heavy Chopper Fuel due to the large number of enemies in this location, so I don’t recommend it.

Related: COD Warzone Faction Showdown Event: Task Force 141 vs Shadow Company Rewards and Differences

Remember that Heavy Chopper Fuel is rare, so you may not find it at one of the above locations. The best location by far is the Cargo Train, as it seems to spawn the most for DMZ players I’ve spoken to and when I’ve attempted to find it myself.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing COD DMZ on PC.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023