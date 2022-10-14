Where to Find Ino and How to Complete Her Quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Wave 2

Nintendo released their second wave of DLC for the critically acclaimed game Xenoblade Chronicles 3. With it comes excellent additions, including a new Challenge Battle Mode, unique accessories, and even some fancy swimsuits to add to your wardrobe. Most importantly, the DLC also added a new character named Ino and a whole new quest along with her. Read on to find out how you can start her quest and what steps you need to take to complete it.

How to Start Ino’s Quest in the New DLC

Activating Ino’s quest can only be accessed if you have purchased the expansion pass for the game. If you haven’t already, buy the pass from the Nintendo store to access all the bonuses included along with the upcoming DLC. Once you receive the expansion pass, activating Ino’s quest is very straightforward. All you need to do is open up the in-game menu, select Expansion Pass, and choose Vol 2. Receive the DLC contents by pressing the Y button and selecting “Champion of the Nopon,” letting the quest officially begin.

Steps to Complete Ino’s Quest

The great part of this game is that it sets markers on your map, so you know exactly where to go for your quest. Ino’s quest is no different, but if you want to skip looking at your map constantly, we have you covered with the steps below. It’s essential to keep in mind that the level recommendation for this quest is around 18, considering this is about the same as the enemies you’ll encounter on this quest.

Step 1: Fast travel to the Great Idalla Ravine in the Formis Region.

Fast travel to the Great Idalla Ravine in the Formis Region. Step 2: Head to the Waypoint marker to activate a battle.

Head to the Waypoint marker to activate a battle. Step 3: Defeat all four Dannagh Arachnos to start a cutscene.

Defeat all four Dannagh Arachnos to start a cutscene. Step 4: After the cutscene, head east toward Ypsil Hill for another battle.

After the cutscene, head east toward Ypsil Hill for another battle. Step 5: Defeat all three Disparre Skwarors surrounding a sphere.

Defeat all three Disparre Skwarors surrounding a sphere. Step 6: Use Ino’s Ether Cylinder+ on the Ether Sphere in the area.

Use Ino’s Ether Cylinder+ on the Ether Sphere in the area. Step 7: Follow the instructions in the tutorial to learn about Ino and her abilities.

Follow the instructions in the tutorial to learn about Ino and her abilities. Step 8: Watch the final cutscene of the quest.

That is all it takes to have Ino officially join your party! She hasn’t been available for long, but she is already shaping up to be a great addition. Her starting class is Naponic Class with the role of a Defender, making her the perfect ally to protect your other characters.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2022