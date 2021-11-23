Where to Find Lucky Egg in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Lucky Egg is a useful and well sought after item, allowing the Pokémon that holds it to earn extra Experience and level up faster. In this guide, we’ll detail how to find your own Lucky Egg in Pokémon Brilliant diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

How to find a Lucky Egg in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The ‘Lucky Egg’ is a held item that allows the Pokémon holding it to gain 150% of the usual Experience it would earn. It’s a fantastic item for levelling up Pokémon faster, which is especially useful when training for the Elite Four. There are two ways to find Lucky Eggs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The first way to obtain a Lucky Egg in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to take one from a Chansey. You can do this by either catching Chansey and removing the item, or using the move ‘Thief’ to steal the Lucky Egg without having to capture the Chansey. ‘Thief’ (TM46) can be found by using Cut east of the Galactic building in Eterna City and following the hidden path.

Chansey can be found on Route 209, Route 210 and has a chance to appear in the Trophy Garden. The special Pokémon that spawns in the Trophy Garden changes each day, however. It’s important to note that not all Chansey will be carrying Lucky Eggs, so you may have to keep trying until you get one. It’s called a “Lucky” Egg for a reason!

The second way to obtain a Lucky Egg is to find one hidden inside the Grand Underground. It’s located inside the Icy Cave in the northwest corner, inside a Poké Ball at the edge of the lake, close to the entrance. This won’t reappear, so you will need to use the aforementioned Chansey method if you need more than one.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.