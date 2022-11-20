Where to Find Lucky Eggs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be a bit of a grind for new or old players, and this can present itself in several ways. The Pokedex for the game is huge and collecting all of the Pokemon can be lengthy; the story can take a while; and if you’re breeding a competitive team or just looking to get through the game, leveling up can take up a lot of time. While there are several areas or certain species of Pokemon you can track down to gain levels fast in the game, Lucky Eggs are a valuable resource in Scarlet and Violet.

When Do You Get Lucky Eggs in Scarlet & Violet?

Lucky Eggs are not a standard item in the game, but you’ll receive one automatically after beating 5 Gym Leaders and visiting the next Gym you want to win. You’ll encounter a scripted event where Jacq is at the Gym and he’ll pass this item to you. This requirement is common in the game, with a similar progress barrier for buying Evolution Stones at Delibird Presents shops. While it’s currently not known where else you can get more Lucky Eggs, this will be a vital resource, especially at this stage of the game where levels can be a bit slower to gain. For this, we recommend tackling the Gyms in this order:

Artazon

Cortondo

Cascarrafa

Levincia

Medali

After which you can reasonably go to any city with a Gym you haven’t beaten. For ours, we went to Alfornada, but you can technically stop in any Gym without battling there.

How Does the Lucky Egg Work in Pokemon?

Lucky Eggs are held items in Scarlet and Violet, meaning you can give it to a Pokemon to hold it, and when you use it for battle and win, or capture other Pokemon successfully, you’ll get a +50% EXP bonus. This can go a long way, especially if you’re old-fashioned in your level-grinding as opposed to using Exp. Candy from Tera Raids, although the Picnics feature can also come in handy here. If you can find reliable spawn spots for Chansey or the like, you’ll also be able to rack up EXP fast and grow your fighting team.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2022