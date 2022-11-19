Among the wide array of Pokémon featured in the acclaimed and genre-defining franchise, both Riolu and their evolution Lucario are without a shadow of doubt two of the most beloved. But where can you find Riolu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where you can find Riolu in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Riolu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Overall, differently from many other most common Pokémon in the game, like Nymble, Riolu is a rare Pokémon and can only be found in the southmost part of Paldea. More specifically, Riolu can only be found around the South Province (Area 4) portion of the map. In our case, we managed to find a few Riolus, as well as catch one in South Province (Area 4), in an area located directly below Los Platos and between the area and Poco Path. At the time, Riolu was at level 21.

You can check out all of the areas in which you will be able to find a Riolu in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

Where to Find Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you are already at a high enough level, it may be more fitting for you to just catch a Lucario. With that said, although we managed to get our Lucario by evolving Riolu, the Pokémon can be found in the northeast portion of Paldea, more specifically around the North Province (Area Two) and the East Province (Area Three) areas. It’s important to point out that Lucario is an extremely rare spawn, so it may take a few tries until you are able to spot one.

You can check out all of the areas in which you will be able to find a Lucario in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below:

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022