Where to Find Someone Who Knows About Music in Honkai Star Rail

The Fyxestroll Garden region of Honkai Star Rail is filled with several wandering Heliobi that have personal requests for the Trailblazer. One musically talented Heliobus who plays the Guqin asks you to find someone aboard the Xianzhou Luofu who knows about music so they can complete a song.

It’s not a marked quest or anything, but finding a musician for this Heliobus is quite an easy task once you know where to look. Plus, it’s hard to look away from bonus rewards when there are so many characters to build. Here’s where to find someone aboard the Xianzhou Luofu who knows about music in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Find Someone Who Knows About Music for Heliobus on Guqin

The Heliobus on Guqin that starts this quest is located in the southeast corner of Fyxestroll Garden overlooking the rest of the region. It asks you to find someone who knows about music but doesn’t have much information to give you other than the fact that this person is aboard the Xianzhou Luofu.

While you can ask around and visit NPCs like Mr. Xiyan to slowly track down this mystery musician, you can just skip straight to the end of this quest if you already know who to ask. The musician in question is Gongyu, who can be found in the Exalting Sanctum.

Just teleport to the Synwood Pavillion Space Anchor and you’ll find Gongyu performing for a crowd nearby. Speak to her and she’ll tell you what you need to know. You can see her exact location on the map below.

After talking to Gongyu and learning more about the musical composition the Heliobus is curious about, head back to Fyxestroll Garden and report to the Heliobus on Guqin. As a reward for this quest, you’ll get the When Fingertip Sings achievement.

There are many more Heliobi throughout Fyxestroll Garden that have unmarked achievement-related quests like this one, so make sure to explore the area thoroughly and speak to everyone that you come across. There are also multiple chests and a hidden Warp Trotter to track down in Fyxestroll Garden, which will give you some free Stellar Jades and bring you one step closer to pulling characters like Huohuo or Argenti.

