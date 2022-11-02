The latest Skywalker Week challenges introduce players to Star Wars-related quests in Fortnite. In one of the quests, players are asked to search Star Wars chests scattered across the map. Locating these chests may be tricky because they may not spawn as much as regular loot. So, ensure you know where to find Star Wars chests in Fortnite before anyone else!

What Do Star Wars Chests Look Like?

Star Wars Chests or Imperial Chests are containers that are shaped like boxes stacked on top of each other. Unlike regular chests, they have six prominent glowing bars on top of them, making them more noticeable from afar. In addition, there’s a sound effect that distinguishes this type of chest from regular chests.

Regular chests emanate a “glowing” sound effect. Meanwhile, the Star Wars chests make a faint “white noise,” similar to an air vent, when players get close to them. The sound will fade away once the chest has been opened. This auditory feature is a great way to tell if a player is currently opening the Imperial Chest or if it has previously been looted.

Once you get your hands on the chest, you can expect to receive the following items:

E11 Blasters

Lightsabers

Med Kits

Shields Potions

Junk Rifts

Where to Find Star Wars Chests in Fortnite Easily

To find Star Wars chests in Fortnite, you can head to Grim Gables, Greasy Grove, and Tilted Towers. For clarity, we have provided a map below to assist you in finding them.

Since other players are doing the Skywalker quests, getting to these locations before anyone else is only half the battle. You also need to secure the goodies, especially if you want to complete the rest of the Skywalker Week challenges. If that’s the case, we recommend you use the lightsaber that effectively blocks hits and deals massive amounts of melee damage to complete other quests that involve defeating opponents.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022