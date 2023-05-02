Where to Find Star Wars Weapons in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games / Lucasfilms

Star Wars has made another happy landing on the Fortnite Island with the Find the Force event. Players can obtain free Star Wars-themed rewards such as a Clone Trooper skin and Lil’ Podracer emote by completing Find the Force Quests and raising their Galactic Reputation.

Many Find the Force Quests mention using a Star Wars weapon — but what weapons are available, and how do you find them? This guide provides a complete list of all the Star Wars weapons obtainable in Fortnite, along with their locations. Grab your Astromech and get ready to loot some of the finest weaponry in the Galaxy.

Star Wars Weapon Locations in Fortnite

Many Find the Force Quests mention using a Star Wars weapon — but what weapons are available? The easiest Star Wears weapon to find is the DC-15 Blaster, the signature rifle used by Clone Troopers in the prequel trilogy.

You’re guaranteed to find a DC-15 Blaster when visiting a Republic checkpoint and opening a Republic chest. You can see the exact location of each Republic Chest on the map above or in-game by hovering over the Search a Republic chest Quest.

One checkpoint is located on the road leading to Slappy Shores, another on the road South West of Frenzy Fields, and a final checkpoint between The Citadel and Shattered Slabs.

In our experience, players are flocking to these chests like a Wookiee to a chyntuck, so we recommend landing at these locations as swiftly as possible to avoid missing out. Just keep your wits about you to avoid any potential blaster fire.

Lightsabers

Image: Epic Games / Lucasfilms

Lightsabers are also available for players wanting a more elegant Star Wars weapon. Unlike previous Fortnite x Star Wars events and Rey, players can’t waltz into an area, pick up a lightsaber, and start swinging it around. Instead, you’ll need to seek a hologram of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul and train in the ways of the force.

These holograms can be found randomly throughout the Island and are marked on the map with a lightsaber icon when available. Interacting with a Hologram will cause your character to enter and return from a Rift, lightsaber in hand and entirely force trained.

Anakin provides players with a blue lightsaber and the Force Pull ability, while Obi-Wan hands over a green lightsaber with the Force Push ability. Those more attuned to the dark side will receive a red lightsaber and Force Throw ability, which we’ve found to be the most powerful of the three.

This guide was written from experience playing V24.30 of Fortnite on Xbox Series X. If you’re a Star Wars fan, don’t forget to check out our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game has pettable alien puppies and a fishing minigame; what more could you want?

