Are you wondering where to find the Action Cam in Sons of the Forest? The Action Cam was added to Sons of the Forest during Patch 04. It is a tool that the developers use for you to learn more pieces of the weird occultist puzzle. After finding it, you will see what the cultists were up to before your arrival on the island (spoiler alert-it’s weird). However, the location of the Action Cam is not marked, and it is in a bunker with many dangerous enemies. So here’s where to find the Action Cam in Sons of the Forest as quickly and safely as possible.

How to Get the Action Cam in Sons of the Forest

There are currently three locations where you can find the Action Cam in Sons of the Forest. I have marked them in the above map, so you know exactly where to find them.

These locations will take you to underground bunkers requiring access to a Guest or VIP keycard to gain entry, so make sure you have one on hand before venturing out.

Once inside, head down the stairs to level 5, where you will find a demon in the morgue. Kill the demon before looking for the Action Cam because it can quickly kill you.

You will find the Action Cam on a table in the corner of the morgue. It sits next to a red radio and many bottles, as shown in the picture above.

Use the right mouse button to activate a 20 second clip that shows the Cultists arriving on the island and killing themselves during weird rituals. There are also emails in the control room that state the security team in the bunkers is worried about the Cultists on the Puffton Property, giving a bit more insight that the two factions are not working together.

Author’s Note: Currently, there doesn’t seem to be any further use for the Action Cam, but we will update this guide if additional functionality is added during a later patch.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023