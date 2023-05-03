Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the Building 21 Core Room in DMZ so you can complete the Crown’s Eye mission? Building 21 is insanely big, and you will encounter many enemies, which could lead to frustrating deaths. However, I have provided you with the steps I found helpful when locating the Building 21 Core Room in DMZ so you don’t waste valuable keys trying to find it.

How to Find the Building 21 Core Room in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To find the Building 21 Core Room, climb to the C3 level, the Laboratory Floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While on the third floor, you need to head through the hallway, where you will see the big red DRC sign on the wall. Enter the blue-colored double doors directly across from the sign.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, head into the Core Lab and look for the door with the blue stripe on it. This door also says DRC on it. This is the Core Room in Building 21.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head into this room and deploy your tactical camera on the floor. Once done, the Crown’s Eye mission window will open and confirm that you have completed this objective. That’s all you need to do to complete the first step in the mission.

Related: Where to Find the Pyro Commander DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, the last step is to extract in the same deployment. To do so, you must head into the elevators on the Office Floor and wait for the countdown to finish. I found the best way to survive the countdown is by using the elevator walls (the ones to the left and right of the door) as cover while holding off any enemies attacking you. You will then exfil and exit this match, taking you to the Mission Progression screen.

You will get the following rewards for completing the Crown’s Eye mission:

Double XP Token

+10000 XP

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Warzone 2.0 DMZ on PC.

- This article was updated on May 3rd, 2023