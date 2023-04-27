Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the Origami Crane in Honkai: Star Rail so you can finish the hidden quest? You can interact with a computer terminal in the South Room of the Supply Zone. However, you need the proper credentials to do so. Once you have told the computer you don’t have the credentials, it will tell you that you need to find the Origami Crane near this terminal to solve your lack of credentials.

All 4 Origami Crane Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are multiple locations for you to find; we have detailed them below. When you find an Origami Crane, you will get an on-screen text that states: “An origami crane that perhaps contains the password for this terminal. You gently take it apart, and some words unfold before you…” Each Origami that you find will tell you a piece of the story for the hidden quest.

Crane #1 is next to the wall in the room’s Northwest corner. This origami will eventually say: “This is evidently not the terminal’s password.”

Crane #2 is in the room’s southwest corner behind the big servers. This origami crane will once again confirm that it is not the terminal’s password-where could it be?

Crane #3 is behind the Basic Treasure Chest and big servers in the room’s northeast corner. Nope, not this one-however you get the sense that this person could be the lyricist for My Chemical Romance.

Crane #4 is just outside the door and to your left. It is hidden behind a potted plant. This origami crane will say: “Ha! Of course the password’s gotta be simple, right? 123, 321, 1234567!”

Once you have found all Origami Cranes you need to head back to the computer terminal and interact with it again. You will be given a choice of passwords to choose from. The correct password is 1233211234567.

You will be given 20 Hertareum and 5000 credits for finishing this hidden quest.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023