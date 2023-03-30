Where to Find the Science Center Dead Drop DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the Science Center Dead Drop in DMZ? While the new Ashika Island map is small, objectives like dead drops are still tricky to reach due to being hidden and surrounded by formidable enemies. This is no different for the Science Center Dead Drop, but don’t worry. We have all the steps you need to locate it without frustration.

Where to Find the Science Center Dead Drop Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the Shock Value mission, you must locate the Science Center dead drop in DMZ. This mission is a Tier 3 Legion faction mission with three objectives involving dropping items into the Science Center dead drop.

The three objectives for Shock Value are:

Place one car battery into the dead drop near the Science Center on Ashika Island. Place five jumper cables in the same dead drop. Place four batteries into the same dead drop.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can locate the Science Center dead drop by going to the E4 coordinates of Ashika Island. These coordinates will take you to the Northwestern part of the map. The dumpster that serves as the Science Center dead drop can be found east of the Town Center, south of the Oganikku Famrs, and west of the Stronghold points of interest. You will then find a small shack where the dumpster can be found. We have marked it on the map above so you can find it easily.

If you do not have car batteries or jumper cables, you can obtain them by looting locations like gas stations or garages. These items will be on the ground, shelves, toolboxes, tables, and chairs, so watch out. Once you have obtained the necessary items, you must approach the dumpster, interact with it, and remove the mission items from your backpack. Be careful, though, as AI enemies patrol this area.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023