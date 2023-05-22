Where to Find the Spider Gwen NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image: Epic Games

Are you looking for Spider-Gwen in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2? You have come to the right place, as we will walk you through the exact location of this NPC. Spider Gwen is a character from the Spiderverse, and her recent crossover into the famous Battle Royale mode has been a huge hit. Read on for where to find Spider-Gwen in the latest Fortnite chapter.

How to Find Spider Gwen in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To find Spider-Gwen in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2 — players must head to the east side of the map. Spider-Gwen can be found wandering around at Slappy Shores on the roofs. The best way to find her is to add a marker on Slappy Shores before you drop out of the bus and then paraglide to the Slappy Shores area. Next, either build your way to the top or take the stairs inside the building, and you will find Spider Gwen on the roof! Below you will find the location where Spider-Gwen likes to hang out, indicated by my blue marker.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is essential to take your time, as Spider-Gwen can blend in the background and be hard to spot. This can be fixed, though, through Colorblind settings.

When I tried to find Spider Gwen, I noticed that she sometimes appeared on the north end of Slappy Shores and the south end of Slappy Shores. So if you have no luck by heading to the marker on the map shown in this guide, check the opposite end of Slappy Shores — as she will be walking around there.

What Does Spider Gwen NPC do in Fortnite?

Similarly to other NPCs in Fortnite, Spider-Gwen will allow players to purchase items from her by spending Gold Bars. Her prices seemed to change, but when I visited her, she was selling Small Shield Potions for 30 Gold Bars and Shield Kegs for 250 Gold Bars. This NPC could be beneficial, especially if you are close to winning the Battle Royale match but need more health potions in your inventory.

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023