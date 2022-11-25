Among the wide array of Electric moves available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, very few are as iconic and powerful as the always reliable Thunderbolt, an ability that can be considered as a must for any Electric powerhouse. But where can you find a Thunderbolt TM on the games? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to help all who wish to teach the move to their main Electric Pokémon, here’s where to find the Thunderbolt TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Thunderbolt TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Thunderbolt TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by first heading to the Porto Marinada Poke Center. Once there, you just need to head northeast towards a cliff and then head down to the area featuring a Tera Raid Battle Cave and a Golden Pokéball, the latter of which will feature the Thunderbolt TM.

The area will also feature a few lv 30-35 highly aggressive Pokémon but you should be able to defeat them easily if you have been steadily leveling up your own.

You can check out the exact location where we were able to find the Thunderbolt TM below:

How to Make a Thunderbolt TM

After finding the teachable move, you will be able to craft as many copies of it as you like by heading to a TM Machine and then exchanging 10,000 League Points, 5x Pichirisu Fur, 3x Tadbulb Mucus, and 3x Pichu Fur. In order to make sure that you have the necessary League Points, we highly recommend that you check out how to farm them.

To recap, here are all the items that you need to gather in order to make a Thunderbolt TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

10,000 LP.

5x Pichirisu Fur

3x Tadbulb Mucus

3x Pichu Fur

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022