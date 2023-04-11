Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you wondering where to find Wendigo in Fallout 76 so you can complete your Daily Challenge? The Wendigo is a fearsome creature that terrifies residents of Appalachia, and for a good reason. Lucky for you and your fellow Vault Dwellers the Daily Challenge requires that you only kill one Wendigo. Here are the best Fallout 76 Wendigo locations to complete your Daily Challenge.

The Best Fallout 76 Wendigo Locations

Here are the best Fallout 76 Wendigo Locations for you to complete your daily challenge:

A Colossal Problem: A large number of Wendigo will spawn during this event

A large number of Wendigo will spawn during this event Abbie’s Bunker: Three Wendigo will consistently spawn on the road south of the bunker by the truck suspended by vines.

Three Wendigo will consistently spawn on the road south of the bunker by the truck suspended by vines. Big B’s Rest Stop

Drop Site C2

Drop Site G3

Eastern Regional Penitentiary: In the solitary confinement block

In the solitary confinement block Firebase LT

Fort Defiance

Freddy Fear’s House of Scares

Garrahan Estate

Garrahan Mining Headquarters: In the R&D section

In the R&D section Whitespring Golf Club: A group of Wendigos is known to spawn between the club and the fissure site.

A group of Wendigos is known to spawn between the club and the fissure site. Haven Church

Hawke’s Refuge: There is a one in three chance for a Wendigo to spawn in an off-shoot cavern inside the main cave.

KMAX Transmission

Lake Eloise’s: One is known to spawn in the surrounding areas of this location

One is known to spawn in the surrounding areas of this location Lewisburg

Mountainside Bed & Breakfast

One Violent Night: The legendary glowing Wendigo, The Nightstalker, will always spawn at the end of this event.

The legendary glowing Wendigo, The Nightstalker, will always spawn at the end of this event. Pylon Ambush Site

Sal’s Grinders

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Transmission station 1AT-U03: A scorched variant always spawns inside this location

A scorched variant always spawns inside this location Watoga Emergency Services

Wendigo Cave: There is a Wendigo Cave in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia that has a lot of Wendigos to kill. You can find it by the blue cave icon on your map.

There is a Wendigo Cave in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia that has a lot of Wendigos to kill. You can find it by the blue cave icon on your map. Willard Corporate Housing

You will earn 250 S.C.O.R.E. points towards your seasonal rewards track for completing this Daily Challenge in Fallout 76.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023