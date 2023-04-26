Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to get Ancient Parts in Honkai: Star Rail so you can Ascend your Characters or Light Cones? The Ancient Part is a valuable material used during the Ascension process. However, obtaining enough of them to Ascend all Characters and Light Cones can be tricky. Here are the best ways to get Ancient Parts in Honkai: Star Rail so you can Ascend whenever you want.

Where to Find Ancient Parts in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: HoYoverse

You can get Ancient Parts by Farming, Exchanging, or Buying them in Honkai: Star Rail. We will cover all three methods, so you choose which best fits your current needs.

The Best Ancient Part Farm Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

You can farm Ancient Parts in the following zones:

Great Mine: Enemies like Automaton Grizzly and Direwolfs will drop an Ancient Part.

Enemies like Automaton Grizzly and Direwolfs will drop an Ancient Part. Robot Settlement: Enemies like Automaton Spider and Direwolfs will drop an Ancient Part.

Enemies like Automaton Spider and Direwolfs will drop an Ancient Part. Simulated Universe: Enemies like Frigid and Searing Prowler will drop an Ancient Part.

How to Exchange for Ancient Parts in Honkai: Star Rail

You can exchange Two of any Two Star Trace Material Character Ascension Material for one Ancient Part using the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express. However, you must complete The Conductor’s Rewards quest to unlock the Omni-Synthesizer.

How to Buy Ancient Parts in Honkai Star Rail

You can purchase three Ancient Parts by spending four Undying Embers from the Embers Exchange Store. There are 40 Ancient Parts available for purchase at once. Once you have purchased all 40, you must wait until the weekly reset restocks them.

Which Characters Need Ancient Parts to Ascend in Honkai: Star Rail?

The following Characters use Ancient Part as their Ascension Material:

Clara

Hook

Natasha

Sampo

Each Character uses a different number of Ancient Parts during the Ascension procession, so make sure you know exactly how many you need before you begin the process.

Which Light Cones Need Ancient Parts to Ascend in Honkai: Star Rail?

The following Light Cones use Ancient Parts as their Ascension Material:

Eyes of the Prey

Loop

Make the World Clamor

Planetary Rendezvous

Something Irreplaceable

The Birth of the Self

We Will Meet Again

Void

Each Light Cone uses a different number of Ancient Parts during the Ascension procession, so make sure you know exactly how many you need before you begin the process.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023