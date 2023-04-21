Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to get Curtis’ House, Garage, and Safe Keys in Dead Island 2? Keys lock all valuable locations and safes in Hell-A, and Curtis’ house in Bel-Air is no different. You must find three keys to unlock everything at Curtis’ house, but doing so is worth it. Here is where to find Curtis’ House, Garage, and Safe Keys in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find Curtis’ House Keys in Dead Island 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first set of keys you need to find are Curtis’ House Keys because you cannot enter Curtis’ house without them. However, these keys are locked behind the side quest you get from Curtis himself. You cannot obtain these keys until you finish his side quest, and he agrees to join the other survivors at Emma Jaunt’s house. You will be given Curtis’ House Keys as a reward for saving him from the zombies that infest his house.

Where to Find Curtis’ Garage Keys in Dead Island 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second set of keys you need to find are Curtis’ Garage keys as doing so will unlock a safe zone and workbench. However, Curtis’ Garage keys are sitting on the workbench inside of Curtis’ Garage. Seems like Curtis’ has things backwards but what can you do.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head to the front of the garage, where you will find two garage doors with cars parked in front of them. A switch on the wall between both garage doors lets you open the garage door on the left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Defeat the zombies inside, break the two crates, and crawl to the right side of the garage. You will find Curtis’ Garage Keys sitting on the workbench. You can leave and enter Curtis’ garage using the door whenever you need.

Where to Find Curtis’ Safe Keys in Dead Island 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Curtis’ Valuables Safe needs Curtis’ Safe Keys to unlock. It may sound simple enough, but you, unfortunately, cannot obtain this key the first time you visit Curtis’ home. The zombie that drops Curtis’ Safe Keys won’t spawn until later in the game.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The zombie that holds Curtis’ Safe Keys is named Crystal the Lawyer. She will spawn in Curtis’ guest house when you obtain the side quest The Rav-Ages of Caustic-X. This quest will see you return to the Halperin Hotel, but before you head, there stop by Curtis’ house.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can now collect Curtis’ Safe Key and unlock Curtis’ Valuables Safe.