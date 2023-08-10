Where to Get the Dog Collar in Baldur’s Gate 3 and What Is It For?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled to the brim with environmental storytelling and small details that are incredibly easy to miss. One such detail is the Dog Collar, a piece of gear that can be found somewhere in the Underdark during the game’s first Act. This collar has a tragic backstory that helps flesh out the Underdark region, but let’s be honest, most of you don’t care about that. You just want to put this on Astarion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dog Collar Location

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Dog Collar is located in the southwest corner of the Underdark. You can access the Underdark a few different ways, but the easiest path is through the secret entrance in the temple at the Goblin Camp. You’ll most likely discover this path as you work through Act 1’s main quests and rescue the Druid Halsin.

Once you’ve reached the Underdark, navigate to the Sussur Tree teleport waypoint. Then, head south until you reach a tombstone nestled between some stone pillars overlooking the water. Dig up the grave and you’ll find the Dog Collar. You can see the Dog Collar’s exact location on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What is the Dog Collar Used For?

The Dog Collar isn’t used for any quests. Instead, it’s a piece of environmental storytelling that fleshes out the Arcane Tower in the Underdark. You can equip it as a necklace on any character you want though, and that’s probably why most of you want this in the first place.

If you reach the Arcane Tower, you’ll find a button above a dog bowl in the main bedroom on the top floor. If someone wears the Dog Collar and presses the button, it will dispense some food. The owner of the Arcane Tower, Lenore, created a magic dog feeder for her dog, Myrna. That’s all the Dog Collar is used for, so you can safely sell it or dispose of it after this.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2023