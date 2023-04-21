Where to Get The GOAT Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find the GOAT Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2? Whether you want the Blueprint behind the locked door or need to get the Cigars for Curtis’ during the Creature Comforts quest, you must find a way into the master bedroom at the GOAT Pen. Luckily, there are a few different ways to reach the GOAT, depending on what stage of the game you are on.

Where to Find The Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2

There are three different ways you can obtain the GOAT Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2. It depends on how far you have progressed in the main story quests and your reasoning for wanting to be in the GOAT Pen Master Bedroom.

Defeat GOAT Pen Jamie

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be given the Creature Comfort quest when you unlock fast travel after finding the safehouse in Venice Beach. Head back to Emma Jaunt’s house when you do so, and Curtis will give you the quest. To find GOAT Pen Jamie, go to the bottom where you’ll find the arcade and bowling alley. You will find GOAT Pen Jamie at this location.

Drop from the GOAT Pen Roof

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can access the Goat Pen Master bedroom by climbing to the roof of the GOAT Pen and then dropping down onto the balcony where they are lawn chairs. You will then break the window that leads into the master bedroom. You will find the GOAT Pen Master Keys sitting on the bathroom counter inside the room.

Jump from the GOAT Pen Pool

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can also jump from the GOAT Pen Pool into the Master Bedroom. First, you need to break the small window railing by the pool. Then, you must throw a weapon to break the master bedroom window. Finally, get a running jump, and then press the ledge grab button (X on PlayStation 5, for instance). You will then be able to find the Goat Pen Master Keys inside and will be able to open the master bedroom door from the other side.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023