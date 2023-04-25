Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Afterimage is packed to the brim with vibrant areas to explore but some will likely be wondering where to go after the Resting Well. This is one of the main areas you will have to travel to in order to speak to a character but afterward, it isn’t too clear where to go: just a direction. This article will take you through where to go after the Resting Well in Afterimage so you can get back to defeating tough bosses.

Location of Where to Go After the Resting Well in Afterimage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the Resting Well, you will want to proceed back to the surface to the bright green hill area with the town to the west. At first, you may choose to explore down near the well but you will encounter a lot of locked-off areas because you don’t have certain abilities yet. Some people might spend a while down there but that actually assists you in preparing for the new area so gain some experience first.

When you are back at the surface, make your way to the far right until you see wooden platforms leading up a cliffside. Climb these and then continue through that pathway following the map in the image above. Get to the destination that Renee (the player) is on the map and then you will find a place with two of the rolling enemies.

You need to jump on the platform in the middle and then jump and dash across to the left side. Some may completely miss this as they might not expect they can get through there. After this, you can explore the full new area.

Can I Go Anywhere Else After the Resting Well?

Yes, you can backtrack through the map to explore previous areas that you haven’t had the chance to go through yet. With the new slide afterimage (ability) that you likely would have gotten by now you can proceed to get through other slide areas easily. It is your choice whether you want to continue on the main path or divert and find some secrets.

Since the only information given after the Resting Well is to “head east” to the Misty Waters it can be tricky to pinpoint an exact route. The Field of Geo way will let you loop up and around to continue going east and enjoy everything the game has to offer.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023