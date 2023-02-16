Hogwarts Legacy features a wide array of both puzzles and side-quests, many of which are directly tied to some well know pieces of lore. With that said, among the wide array of side activities in the game, Sophronia Franklin’s series of quizzes can be considered one of the hardest, as it will be a true test of your knowledge regarding the wizarding world as a whole. Now, in order to help all of those who are looking to prove themselves as a true master, here’s which dragon breed is the smallest in Hogwarts Legacy, as well the answers to all subsequent questions part of Sophronia’second quiz.

Which Dragon Breed is the Smallest in Hogwarts Legacy

The smallest Dragon breed in the Wizarding World is the Peruvian Vipertooth, a copper-colored dragon known for both its small frame and speed. Overall, according to the lore, the Peruvian Vipertooth had about five meters and was known for his uncommon craving for humans.

With that said, now that you know the answer to the second one, here are the answers to all the remaining questions part of Sophronia Franklin’s second quiz:

Who founded the village of Hogsmeade? Answer: Hengist of Woodcroft.

The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other magical creature? Answer: A Demiguise.

What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? Asnwer: The Patronus Charm.

Who published the law of Elemental Transfiguration? Answer: Gamp.

What does the Hogwarts motto translate to? Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? A nswer: The Runespoor.

Where is Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located? Answer: The Mount Greylock.

What is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind? Answer: Amortentia.



Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023