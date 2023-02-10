Are Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Whether you’ve figured out what the best Patronuses are in Wizarding World or are just curious to see if Hogwarts Legacy has the Patronus Charm, you’ve come to the right place. Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of spells, but does it have the Patronus Charm?

Hogwarts Legacy Patronus, Explained

Though you will be learning spells like Bombarda as you progress through the story of Hogwarts Legacy, one thing you won’t be learning is the Patronus Charm. That’s right, Patronuses are not in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you’ve figured out how to great the dragon Patronus in Wizarding World, the sad truth is that you won’t be able to port it over to Hogwarts Legacy because Patronuses are not in the game.

However, if you get sorted into Hufflepuff, then you’ll be able to see the Patronus Charm in Hogwarts Legacy. Oddly enough, each house has a house-specific quest, and the Hufflepuff one might just be the coolest.

Around level 6, if you’re Hufflepuff, you’ll receive a side quest from Eldritch Diggory. In this quest, you’ll visit Azkaban and see the Patronus Charm used on Dementors. This is the only time Dementors and the Patronus Charm are seen in Hogwarts Legacy, so this side quest is extra special.

Besides the unique Hufflepuff side quest, there are currently no Patronuses in Hogwarts Legacy. Being about to select and craft your own Patronus like how you can craft the best wand would be a greatly appreciated feature in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sadly, and hopefully only for now, Patronuses aren’t available. We don’t know what Avalanche Software has planned for the future of Hogwarts Legacy, but we are crossing our fingers that we get a Patronus DLC. Right after the Quidditch DLC, of course.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023