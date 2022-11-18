Which Songs Did Toby Fox Compose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Toby Fox’s music features in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Toby Fox is an interesting figure who has risen rapidly to fame in the gaming community thanks to his development and music work on Undertale and Deltarune. His music has been featured in several indie games like YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, Escaped Chasm, and even bigger productions like Game Freak’s Little Town Hero. But Toby Fox is also featured in Scarlet and Violet’s soundtrack as a collaborator along with 6 other composers, which is quite the honor. For eager fans looking to jump into the game, it’s a fun exercise to find which music is by Toby Fox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Can You Find Toby Fox Songs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Toby Fox has gone public in several tweets to state his involvement in Scarlet and Violet, most notably in how he composed the field music. The game features several arrangements of his work throughout the Paldea region but this is great news for folks who recognize how iconic and memorable his music can be. Fox’s work, particularly his music for Undertale, has amassed him a huge following, and plenty of recognition. But the field music isn’t all that Toby Fox made for Scarlet and Violet.

I had the honor of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you'll hear throughout the game. You can hear a bit of it in this trailer… https://t.co/dhjv4e9fQN — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 1, 2022

Toby Also Did the Terastal Raid Music for Pokemon

Toby Fox tweeted out that he composed the catchy music that plays for Terastal Raids as well, and if you listen closely, fans have pointed out that his unique style shines through. He also shared the amusing anecdote where Nintendo sent out an illustration of Lucario with the crystal flower coming from its head, that it was the new game mechanic, and that they said “make a song of this” as he paraphrased.

When I was first given this assignment, the game director, Ohmori-san, showed me a Lucario with a gigantic oversized crystal flower coming out of its head and told me it was the new game mechanic. Using this information as a blueprint, I created the song… Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Urvb1sJsRZ — tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 10, 2022

While it’s still early on for players, and there could still be plenty hidden in the Paldea region, we’ll be sure to keep everyone updated on Fox’s other contributions to the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022