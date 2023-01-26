Who Does Robbie Daymond Voice in Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush is a surprise release action rhythm game from Tango Gameworks that many are curious about. Robbie Daymond, a well-known voice actor in the video game and movie world, is in Hi-Fi Rush. After learning if Hi-Fi Rush is on PlayStation, here is who Robbie Daymond voices in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush Robbie Daymond Voice Explained

If you are unaware of who Robbie Daymond is, he is a voice actor well-known for his work in video games and animated movies. While he has also done some live-action work, Robbie Daymond is known for his voice work as Cerkonos in The Legend of Vox Machina, Prompto Argentum in Final Fantasy XV, and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man TV series.

All right, we’ll spill it. Robbie Daymond voices Chai, the main character, in Hi-Fi Rush. The main playable character in Hi-Fi Rush is Chai and he is naive, cocky, and goofy. Robbie Daymond’s voice captured the essence of Chai very well throughout the entirety of the game.

Though it is a shock that Tango Gameworks was able to keep Hi-Fi Rush a secret for so long, especially with decorated voice actors like Robbie Daymond in the mix, we are glad they surprise dropped such a fun game. But, as you have already seen, Robbie Daymond isn’t just known for Chai, he is also known as Crow in Persona 5 Royale, Dip Ford in Need for Speed Unbound, Kai in Omega Strikers, and so much more.

On top of being a thrilling joyride to play, there are many talented and recognizable voice actors in Hi-Fi Rush besides Robbie Daymond. We love Robbie Daymond’s work as Chai in Hi-Fi Rush as he really adds to the young, naive energy of the character.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023