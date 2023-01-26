Is Hi-Fi Rush On PlayStation?

Hi-Fi Rush has players timing their attacks to the beat and those same people will no doubt be grooving out to all of the excellent licensed music that has made its way to the game, of course, some people are wondering if it is on PlayStation. The visuals draw us into the experience even more due to their vibrancy and color — a lot of talk about the game has been circulating throughout various communities with more and more people wanting to get their hands on it as soon as possible. This article will take you through everything you need to know if Hi-Fi Rush is on PlayStation.

Is Hi-Fi Rush Actually On PlayStation?

Unfortunately, Hi-Fi Rush is not on the PlayStation platforms. If you are wanting to play through the experience you will have to do so either on Xbox or PC. The game seems like it would make a perfect addition to the vast catalog of games already available on PlayStation, especially with games such as Rollerdrome having a similar art style to this game.

Nonetheless, it has been decided by the development teams that the game will not be making its way to PlayStation, at the launch at least. It is unknown if the game will ever eventually be released for PlayStation but it is possible that in the future the developers may decide to port the game over to the platform.

Does Nintendo Switch and Game Pass Have Hi-Fi Rush?

Nintendo Switch does not have Hi-Fi Rush and it is unknown if the game will ever make its way to the platform. However, Game Pass does indeed have the game meaning that you will be able to play it for ‘free’ on both Xbox and PC if you have a subscription to the service.

People are already wondering if games such as Redfall will be on Xbox Game Pass in the future so it is great to find out that Hi-Fi Rush has made the cut for getting on the Game Pass service.

Hi-Fi Rush is available at this very moment for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023