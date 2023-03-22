Image: Fox Sports

Are you wondering who is on the cover of MLB The Show 23? Being on the cover of a sports title is an honor in itself and one that athletes don’t take lightly. MLB The Show has done a fantastic job with choosing young and new athletes who have significantly impacted the game. Whether that impact is on or off the field doesn’t matter they just have positively impacted the game of baseball.

Who is the MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the cover of MLB The Show 23. The 25-year-old athlete is one of the Miami Marlins’ rising stars and has quickly impacted the sport of baseball since his call-up in 2020. He is the first Miami Marlin to grace the cover of an MLB The Show title since its inception in 2006.

Chisholm Jr. started in the shortstop position but was converted to an outfielder. He is a power-speed threat which ended the season with 24 home runs and 37 stolen bases. His first-half performance of 14 home runs and 12 steals garnered his first All-Star appearance making him the first Bahamian baseball player to achieve the feet.

His fantastic ability isn’t the only reason he was chosen for the cover of MLB The Show 23. Chisholm Jr. has a flair for the dramatic and brings a ton of energy to the game for his teammates and fans. His bat flips, high-level defensive plays, and Euro step home run celebration have set him apart from other baseball players.

The combination of his dual-threat ability and his larger-than-life personality is why Chisholm Jr. was chosen for the cover of MLB The Show 23. Sony Interactive Entertainment made a great choice this year. They continue to do a good job highlighting the young talent that will soon take over the league and become this generation’s superstars.

The five previous cover athletes of MLB The Show include:

Shohei Ohtani

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Javier Báez

Bryce Harper

Aaron Judge

