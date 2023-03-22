Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Are you wondering how to play MLB The Show 23 Early Access so you don’t have to wait until the game is released to the general public? MLB The Show 23 is expected to be an exciting addition to the iconic franchise, with many new features and improvements, but you won’t have to wait to experience them. We have outlined exactly how you can play MLB The Show 23 Early Access below, so no confusion or frustration causes you to miss out on the action.

MLB The Show 23 Release Date Early Access

The MLB The Show 23 release date for early access is March 24, 2023. To play MLB The Show 23 during its Early Access period, you must purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23. You can play MLB The Show 23 four full days before it officially releases for all other editions on March 28, 2023. Four days will give you a competitive edge over other players when playing new features like the Negro National League or playing others through an improved Online Co-Op mode.

However, Xbox Game Pass does not include the Early Access edition of the game. To play MLB The Show 23 Early Access, you must purchase the MLB The Show 23 Xbox Game Pass Early Access Bundle. This bundle will provide you access to MLB The Show 23 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S during the game’s early access period, which starts on March 24th, 2023. Otherwise, MLB The Show 23 will be available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on its regularly scheduled release date of March 28th, 2023.

Another benefit of purchasing the editions required to unlock Early Access is a bunch of goodies, including The Show Packs, Stubs, Daily Double Rewards, Ballplayer Packs, and much more. So if you were considering purchasing an edition for these items, then Early Access to MLB The Show 23 is a bonus.

