Who is the Protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Explained

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a brand-new story for players to experience. While there are connections to the first two games, there are plenty of characters and locales that even long-time fans will be unfamiliar with. Some people might be apprehensive about jumping into the third game of a series with characters never mentioned before, but it doesn’t take too much effort to get to know them in full. While there are many playable characters, one of them is obviously the main protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, standing alongside other members of the party as they venture through the vast world of Aionios.

Who is the Protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

The main protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Noah, a soldier from the nation of Keves. According to his backstory, he was born to fight in an endless war against the nation of Agnus, killing other soldiers to provide energy for his allies. He stands alongside allies such as Eunie, Lanz, and Mwamba, soldiers with similar traits to the Machina and High Entia from the first Xenoblade Chronicles. Players won’t discover the meaning behind these connections early on, but these oddities will be mentioned as they play through the game. Later, players will also meet Mio, Sena, and Taion, soldiers of Agnus that have likewise fought against Keves soldiers.

Noah in particular seems reluctant to fight, almost regretting the lives he takes. As players continue through the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, they’ll come to understand his motivations behind wanting to live, as well as his true feelings about the ten-year cycle of fighting and death plaguing each nation. They’ll also learn more about Mio in particular; similarities between her backstory and Noah’s will become apparent as early as Chapter 1 of the game. If they want to get more attached to each character, players can opt to change their voice language to suit their preferences, perhaps allowing for a deeper connection with the story behind Noah as it unfolds.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.