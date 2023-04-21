Who is the Voice Actor for Carla in Dead Island 2? Answered

Image: Deep Silver

Dead Island 2 has a variety of voice actors that make the game come to life on screen. Carla is a familiar voice, but some players have trouble pinpointing exactly who is behind the character. We have the answer for you and some background of this voice actor and her past credentials that make her a veteran in the gaming space.

Who is the Voice Behind Carla in Dead Island 2?

Image: Deepsilver Dambuster Studios/ edited by Attack of the Fanboy

The character Carla in Dead Island 2 is voiced by none other than Carolina Ravassa. Carolina Ravassa is no stranger to the gaming community, as she has appeared in various popular games released in the past decade. For example, she has voiced Sombra in Overwatch, Taliana Martinez in Grand Theft Auto Online, has appeared in Far Cry 6, provided NPC voices in Cyberpunk 2077, Brisa in the game Shatterline, and Raze in Valorant.

Her talent doesn’t stop there! She also appears in the entertainment industry through hit shows and movies. Some of her background in the entertainment space includes Carolina in the cartoon series Hamster and Gretel, the Corn Dog Vendor in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Mariana in Baby’s Sharks Big Show. These are just a few examples of her long list of credentials — but most of her work is put toward voicing a character.

Related: Dead Island 2 Review – The Dead Will Walk Hell-A.

Main Character Voice Actors

While many actors star in Dead Island 2, let’s take a look at who voices the game’s reoccurring characters. Below is a compiled list of the voices behind the stand-out characters of the latest zombie game.

Amy – Skye Bennett

Bruno – Jay Rincon

Max – Mick Wingert

Dani – Michelle Fox

Ryan – Ronan Summers

Jacob – Okezie Morro

There is a lot of talent here, and they deserve applause for their work! Some of these characters are so great that they made it into our ranked tier list, so feel free to check out our complete list of all slayers in Dead Island 2.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023