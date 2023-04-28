Who Voices Bode in Jedi Survivor? Answered

Image: Respawn Entertainment

During the main campaign of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Cal will face a wide array of new enemies, be able to explore many new planets, and meet a wide array of new faces, like the Bode Akuna, a force-sensitive freelance gunslinger and one of Cal’s closest companions. But who voices him? Now, here’s who voices Bode Akuna in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Who Voices Bode Akuna in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor?

Bode Akuna is played by actor Noshir Dalal, who does both the character’s voice and his motion capture. Dalal is a known name in the game industry, having voiced Jess Baptiste VI (Fu) in the localization of No More Heroes III, voiced and portrayed Charles Smith in Red Dead Redemption 2, and voiced and played Tenakth Marshall Kotallo in Horizon Zero Dawn’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

He is also the voice of Sekiro in the English localization of the 2019 Game of the Year Winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Who Voices All the Main Characters in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Apart from Cameron Morgan, who returns for his role as the game’s lead character Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson will return as Cere Junda. Tina Ikev and Daniel Roebuck will also be returning as Nightsister Merrin and Greez Dritus.

Among the new characters, Cody Fern will play Dagan Gera, a former Jedi of the High Republic and one of the game’s main antagonists, while D.C Douglas will be voicing his Rayvis, the leader of the Bedlam Raiders and a formidable foe for Cal and his crew.

To recap, here’s who voices all the main characters in Jedi: Survivor:

Cal Kestis: Cameron Morgan

Cameron Morgan Cere Junda: Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson Nightsister Merrin: Tina Ikev

Tina Ikev Greez Dritus: Daniel Roebuck

Daniel Roebuck Cody Fern: Dagan Gera

Dagan Gera Rayvis: D.C Douglas

D.C Douglas Bode Akuna: Noshir Dalal

