Wild Hearts: Best Tips & Strategies Before Going Hunting

Wild Hearts is the latest game to fall under the monster-hunting subgenre, and along with it comes some of the most enormous monsters we have seen to date. Better known as Kemono, these beasts are as challenging as they go and require quite some time and preparation to defeat. The good news about Wild Hearts is that the game provides you with a bunch of tools to prepare for these fights; you must make sure you utilize them at all times. So what should you do before going out on a hunt? Keep reading as we have our recommendations and tips for surviving another day.

Wild Hearts: Beginner’s Guide, Tips, and Strategies to Follow Before Hunting Kemono

First and foremost, try and get another player to help you; if not, you can still increase your chances. One of the most important tips we can give you is to eat before every hunt. Eating is essential and can provide buffs that make or break whether you win the fight. These buffs can increase health, defense, and attack power, allowing you to dodge farther. Eating as much as possible will make every Kemono you come in contact with much more manageable.

Next, investigate the Kemono you are about to fight by checking out their Cyclopedia. The Cyclopedia, which can be found as the last tap in the main menu to the right, will provide important information about the monster you are about to hunt. For example, in the image below, you will see that the Spineglider’s highest “Part Softness” is his Body, which means you should consistently try to aim for that.

You can tell which is highest by the number of stars presented. Another example is that under “Physical Effectiveness,” you can see Pummel-type weapons are the strongest against the Spineglider. You will also see “Attribute Effectiveness” here and “Ailment Effectiveness.”

Lastly, if you are about to go against a fire Kemono, you should ensure your armor has high protection against that element. And same goes with any other component of the game. This will make you take less damage when the Kemono lands a devastating blow on you.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.