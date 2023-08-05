Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-Platform Multiplayer Exist Between PC and PS5? Xbox?

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s cross-platform multiplayer functionality is a point of confusion due to the staggered release dates across PC, PS5, Xbox, and various store clients. Like any Dungeons & Dragons campaign, though, the most enjoyable adventures occur within a party of friends, and the opportunity to play wherever, however, is always preferred. So in this guide, we break down whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 will support cross-platform multiplayer, alongside the differences between cross-play / cross-save and all the confusing jargon in between.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-Platform Multiplayer Support, Explained

No, Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform multiplayer will not be supported between PC, Xbox, and PS5 but it’s more confusing than that simple answer. Right now cross-platform only exists for PC, broken down this way:

Cross-play works between PC and Mac, between Steam and GOG.

works between PC and Mac, between Steam and GOG. Cross-save works between PC, Steam Deck, and PS5.

between PC, Steam Deck, and PS5. 4 player local split-screen is available on PC, but not on Steam Deck.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 vs. Divinity Original Sin 2: Which is Better?

All Cross-Platform and Cross-Play Options for Baldur’s Gate 3, Explained

According to Larian support, cross-play will exist between Steam and GOG storefronts across PC and Mac. Cross-play functionality means all PC players will be able to party up no matter the operating system. For example, if you bought BG3 on Steam for PC, and your friend bought BG3 on GOG for Mac, the two of you will still be able to play online multiplayer together.

Cross-play, however, has not been confirmed between PC and PS5. So, if you bought BG3 on PC and your friend bought BG3 on PS5, you won’t be able to party up together. That’s what we assume given the information available.

Cross-save has been confirmed to work between PC, Mac, Steam Deck, and PS5. According to the Larian Studios Community Update #22, save data will transfer between all platforms. Assuming you plan to purchase BG3 across multiple devices, rest assured you can continue your campaign wherever, however — so long as you upload your saves to the cloud.

You’ll also need to register a Larian account to access Bg3 cross-platform multiplayer and cross-save services. This account will connect your data across all Larian games purchased across all platforms for seamless connectivity.

Related: Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to PC Game Pass? Xbox?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Dates for All Platforms

BG3 has a staggered release cycle across platforms, so you may be confused about when you can play the game. Here are all of the confirmed release windows:

PC : August 3, 2023 (Steam and GOG)

: August 3, 2023 (Steam and GOG) PlayStation 5: Sept. 6, 2023 (Digital Deluxe Edition Sept. 3)

Sept. 6, 2023 (Digital Deluxe Edition Sept. 3) Mac: Targeted between August 3 and Sept. 6

Targeted between August 3 and Sept. 6 Xbox: Late 2023/2024 (TBD)

The most confusing releases appear for Mac, which Larian has stated “is set to arrive after our PC launch.” And Xbox, which requires development across the Series X and Series S, has caused further unknown delay until Larian can ensure functionality across both Microsoft consoles.

PC and PS5 Compatibility: The Lingering Question

In my opinion, Larian Studios remains tight-lipped about PC/PS5 cross-platform multiplayer functionality. As I researched, I noticed the developer specifically didn’t mention PS5 on any of its FAQ pages. Technically Larian has never stated that PS5 cross-platform multiplayer wouldn’t be able to play with PC players, so who knows?

The developer simply hasn’t mentioned the possibility at all, and since the PS5 launch date is Sept. 6, it’s possible Larian will detail more PS5 functionality closer to release. In general, Larian Studios is really transparent with the community, often releasing regular updates directly to the players, so I imagine the devs will have a PS5-specific community update released around mid-to-late August. Fingers crossed.

For now, if you’ve bought Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch on PC, then we recommend encouraging your friends to purchase the game on their computers as well. Besides, with all of the various on-screen controls, I personally found controller support on Steam Deck clunkier than M/K, and I’m usually a controller guy.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023