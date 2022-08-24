One of the more anticipated multiplayer games to come out in the coming months is Gotham Knights. It’s promising so far, especially with the cooperative and storytelling elements in DC’s Batman universe. So with that said, since there is a co-op aspect, will Gotham Knights have crossplay? Here’s what we know.

Is Gotham Knights Going to Have Crossplay?

As of this article being published, it seems that there will be no cross-play co-op coming to the game, at least for now. In the FAQ listed out by WB Games Montreal, it isn’t planned at this time. They did not outright say there won’t be any.

While this may come as a bit of a disappointment for people hyped for the game, it won’t be too much of a loss. As it stands right now, this game can only be played as a single-player game or cooperatively with one other person online. People are quite divided on this, given that crossplay is becoming the norm in a lot of cooperative games.

It makes sense why you can’t access crossplay in the game since you can only pair up with one other person. If the game were to support parties containing up to four players, it would then garner more pressure from fans to want this feature implemented.

What fans are also disappointed about in Gotham Knights is that it felt like it was marketed in a way where all four of the Batkids could be in play at once, having cool synergies and quips among each other. After clearing up some confusion even on some storefronts, you can only have a max squad of two players. So much for all four to be in play at the same time.

Despite this game also containing open-world elements like vehicle traversal with the Batcycle, it’ll be a bit lonely venturing mostly solo or with one other person. As we get closer to release, maybe it won’t be too late for a 4-player mode to be implemented along with crossplay if there is enough feedback from players. Of course, it’s easier said than done, so we can only hope for now.

Gotham Knights will be released on October 21, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC via Steam and Epic Games.