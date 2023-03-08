Will Starfield Be On PS5?

Image: Bethesda

With more news coming out about the release date of Starfield, the hype train is once again in full motion. Yes, it was once again delayed, so eager fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to play the game. In any case, with console exclusivity being a topic about hot releases, will Starfield be on the PS5? This is what you should know.

Will Starfield Be on the PS5?

Unfortunately, people who are on Sony’s current-generation console will not be able to experience the game. If gamers do want to play Starfield, they will have to play the game on a PC or on an Xbox Series X or S console.

Because Bethesda is now under Microsoft, expect a lot of larger titles in their upcoming catalog to be PC or Xbox-exclusive. This doesn’t mean that all games will be exclusive to those platforms.

Is Starfield a Timed Exclusive?

To add even more salt to the wound, Starfield is also not a timed exclusive. It has been made clear by Microsoft and Bethesda that this game will be exclusive only to the Series consoles and PC.

If you are a PlayStation owner hoping the game would eventually come out on your console, that won’t be the case. Yes, other PlayStation titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop which were once exclusive eventually came out on its competitor console. However, don’t expect it to happen the other way as Microsoft and Bethesda have set the exclusivity deal in stone.

When Does Starfield Come Out?

After all the delays surrounding the game, Starfield will now come out on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC. It will also be available on Game Pass for no additional cost on day one.

The game will not come to Xbox One consoles either, given that this game will exceed the performing capacity of the last-gen system.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023