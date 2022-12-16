Will the Equalizer Glider Return to Fortnite Soon?

Fortnite has a vast range of items to unlock and one of the most famed is the Equalizer glider which a lot of players tend to search for at particular points in the year. Whether you are busy learning how to open Winterfest presents or simply are just taking in the wintery time — some people will remember the 14 Days of Fortnite event which happened back in 2018. This article will explain to you if the Equalizer Glider will return to Fortnite soon which was from that specific event.

Will the Equalizer Glider Be On Its Way Back to Fortnite?

Unfortunately, it is unknown if the Equalizer Glider will ever make its way to the game again in the future. It was originally earned as a challenge reward from the 14 Days of Fortnite event previously mentioned. These saw players completing challenges to get free rewards and one of the major rewards was of course the Equalizer Glider.

It has a beautiful design and many fans will likely remember it for the music which delightfully played in the background while gliding onto the map with it. As December rolls around, people start to wonder if the 14 Days of Fortnite will return again and for the time being, it doesn’t look like it will be so the chances of getting the Equalizer are extremely slim. However, there is always a possibility that it might be added to the item shop where players would be able to buy it. Although take that with a grain of salt.

Why Was the Equalizer Glider Only a Part of the 14 Days of Fortnite Event?

It is slightly strange that the glider never made its way to the shop so far but the reason why it was made as an exclusive reward for the challenges was likely to truly give players a deep sense of satisfaction with getting it. This glider will only be owned by a select few who opted to complete the challenge tied to it so it definitely will be an item akin to a trophy showcase for many.

Nonetheless, there are still plenty of other challenges for you to complete, such as the ones which are in the My Hero Academia crossover like learning how to secure rescue points.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022