How to Secure Rescue Points On the Hero Training Gym Island in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for having many exciting crossover events with other franchises and My Hero Academia is yet another franchise that has made its way to Fortnite. With a range of quests and characters on offer, there is a lot to take in about the crossover. There are of course other crossovers that aren’t just based around franchises but also around content creators such as Mr. Beast which has players competing for one million dollars. This article will let you know how to secure rescue points in Fortnite for the My Hero Academia crossover and also inform you of how to reach the training gym.

How to Get to the Hero Training Gym Island in Fortnite

In order to reach the Hero Training Gym you will have to visit a custom island. You can search for custom islands by going to the ‘Island Code’ section within the game mode selection menu. You will be able to get to this area from the main menu. In order to join the Hero Training Gym Island, enter the following code into the box: 6917-7775-5190.

Simply press on/select the ‘Play’ button after you have typed and entered the code. You will be taken to the Hero Training Gym where you can start to gather rescue points in the mode.

Securing Rescue Points on the Hero Training Gym Island in Fortnite

When a game has started with your team, Rescue Points are the areas that are flagged by a location icon on the screen. They spawn around the map and you will have to make your way to them in order to secure the Rescue Point. There will be an outline of a circle within the area and you have to stay in that circle with your team until the wall of the circle fills up in a blue color.

When the outline wall is fully complete up to the top, you will have secured a rescue point with your team. The Rescue Points generally spawn pretty quickly so you will have plenty of opportunity to capture them. Unlike learning how to land trick points with a dirt bike for a challenge, this challenge will be an easier one to complete.

Fortnite is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022