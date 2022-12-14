The Winterfest event has finally arrived in Fortnite, and as usual, with every new event comes new quests with various rewards. This time, one of the quests asks players to land trick points with a dirt bike. The game doesn’t exactly tell you how to do so, so this may be confusing to some players. Thankfully, completing this quest isn’t as hard as it seems. Let’s look at the easy method to land trick points with a dirt bike in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 below!

Easy Method to Land Trick Points with a Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The first step to using a dirt bike to land trick points in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 is to find an excellent spot to do the trick. Look for a building, hill, or ledge high enough to get some serious airtime or a location where you can perform tricks without getting interrupted by your enemies.

Once you have found your spot, ensure you have enough speed to build momentum to pull off the trick. This can be done by hitting the shift and forward directional input button until you send your character flying off the tall spot you chose. Then, once your character is in the air, hold left shift to perform a backflip. This is the easiest method you can try to land trick points with a dirt bike.

Alternatively, you can simultaneously hit left shift and other directional inputs while airborne to perform various tricks with the dirt bike. When you successfully complete a trick, you’ll be notified regarding the amount of trick points, distance, and the type of trick you’ve performed on the left side of your screen. Keep performing tricks until you earn 150,000 trick points to complete the quest.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to land the trick for it to count. That’s why finding a tall spot on the map is recommended. In this case, Brutal Bastion is a great option since you can encounter many snowy hills in this area.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022