Will Veiled Experts Release on Xbox? Answered

Image: Nexon Games

Veiled Experts is a free-to-play 5v5 tactical shooter where players use unique skills and excellent gun mechanics to reach the top. The action-packed game went into its final beta on March 30, 2023, and is planned to last a week for players to enjoy. While fans can only access the game’s final beta through PC and Steam, players wonder whether the official release of Veiled Experts will be available on Xbox consoles. We have the answer for you.

Is Veiled Experts Coming to Xbox?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Veiled Experts is only planned to launch on PC when it officially releases later this year. This is unfortunate for all console players wanting to jump into a new free-to-play game that is shaping up to be a ton of fun. That said, it is also not confirmed whether or not the game developers plan on bringing the game to Xbox or other consoles in the future—so hopefully, they will make that move.

If you have a PC or Steam Deck, you can take steps to try and jump into the open beta now! To do so, head to the official Veiled Experts Steam page, where there will be an option to request access to the open beta, and if you are chosen to participate, an email will be sent from Nexon Games informing you that you have been selected to join in on the fun.

The early impressions for Veiled Experts have been positive and offer a unique take on the tactical shooter in a time when we see many clones. You may have been on the fence about whether or not you want to make the transition over to PC gaming. Veiled Experts might help you make the leap. You can find out what we had to say about the game during the early Hands-on event where Nexon games showed off the game in detail.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2023