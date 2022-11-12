World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mistweaver Monk Talent Guide

The Mistweaver Monk is an excellent healing specialization in all regards but especially excels at maneuverability and single-target healing. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has an all-new Talent system, modernizing and adapting upon the Talent Tree approach the game used prior to the Mists of Pandaria expansion. Rather than being granted Spells and Abilities when leveling up — or occasionally making a choice between three different Abilities via the old Talent system — players are granted Class Points and Specialisation Points to be spent in their respective trees on new Abilities and Passives. In this guide, we will be covering both the Monk and Mistweaver talent trees for the Mistweaver Monk in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Best Mistweaver Monk Talents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The best talents for the Mistweaver Monk in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are very similar regardless of the type of content you plan to play. However, there are small changes you should make when raiding vs running Mythic+ dungeons. Thankfully, Talent Tree builds can now be saved in-game and swapped at will without the cost of reagents. We recommend saving a separate build for Raids, Mythic+, and PvP.

Best Monk Talents for Mistweaver Monks

Monk Tree Section 1

The majority of the first section of the Monk Tree consists of standard Monk abilities or talents that are required to spend points in subsequent rows. Vigorous Expulsion is the only healing-related talent that isn’t recommended due to how little Expel Harm is used by the Mistweaver Monk. Disable is practically useless during raids but is a useful talent to have in PvP.

Improved Roll should only be chosen when raiding, as the spare point can be spent on Celerity in the second section, which is only available when also choosing Spear Hand Strike; a talent not particularly needed in raids.

Soothing Mist

Rising Sun Kick

Tiger’s Lust

Improved Roll (Raid only)

(Raid only) Calming Presence

Improved Vivify (Rank 2)

Vivacious Vivification

Improved Detox

Paralysis

Ferocity of Xuen (Rank 2)

Monk Tree Section 2

Section 2 of the Monk Tree is the most important in the Mistweaver Monk’s Class Tree. Diffuse Magic, Dampen Harm, and Ring of Peace are all excellent abilities that improve your character’s survivability, while Transcendence can provide amazing utility in certain situations. Here, we choose Chi Burst over Chi Wave, due to its superior healing in group content. Spear Hand Strike should be chosen when running Mythic+ dungeons, which then also opens up the Celerity talent, making up for missing out on Improved Roll.

Transcendence

Chi Burst

Ring of Peace

Fast Feet (Rank 2)

Profound Rebuttal

Diffuse Magic

Dampen Harm

Improved Touch of Death

Celerity (Mythic+ only)

(Mythic+ only) Improved Roll (Mythic+ only)

Monk Tree Section 3

Section 3 of the Monk Tree isn’t particularly exciting for Mistweaver Monks. Summon Jade Serpent, the final Talent, which is specifically designed for Mistweavers, isn’t even a recommended pick. Close to Heart and Save Them All are straight buffs to overall healing, while Generous Pour increases avoidance for your allies. Swapping into Escape from Reality can be done if survivability is a key part of the encounter.

Close to Heart (Rank 2)

Save Them All ( Rank 2 )

( ) Generous Pour (Rank 2 for Raid only)

Best Mistweaver Talents in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Mistweaver Section 1

All talents in the first section of the Mistweaver Monk’s Mistweaver Tree are essential for the specialization, with the exception of Song of Chi-Ji, which doesn’t affect the majority of enemies found in raids.

Enveloping Mist

Essence Font

Renewing Mist

Invigorating Mists

Mastery of Mist

Thunder Focus Tea

Life Cocoon

Teachings of the Monastery

Revival

Mistweaver Section 2

The second section of the Mistweaver Tree allows for more choice, and the majority can be switched out to suit the encounter, however Celestial Breath, Mana Tea, Rapid Diffusion, and either Invoke Chi-ji, the Red Crane or Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent should be chosen in almost every encounter. Uplifted Spirits and Zen Pulse should be swapped between raids and Mythic+, respectively.

Mists of Life

Uplifted Spirits (Raid only)

(Raid only) Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane

Rapid Diffusion ( Rank 2 )

( ) Yu’lon’s Whisper

Refreshing Jade Wind

Enveloping Breath

Dancing Mists ( Rank 2 )

( ) Mana Tea

Zen Pulse (Mythic+ only)

Mistweaver Section 3

The talents chosen in Section 3 are dependent on if you are running Mythic+ or raiding. Misty Peaks and Rising Mist are more suited to larger groups, while Faeline Stomp and Ancient Concordance can be better utilized in Mythic+ and other group content.

Ancient Teachings

Gift of the Celestials

Misty Peaks ( Rank 2 ) (Raid only)

( ) (Raid only) Rising Mist (Raid only)

(Raid only) Faeline Stomp (Mythic+ only)

(Mythic+ only) Ancient Concordance (Rank 2) (Mythic+ only)

Best PvP Talents for Mistweaver Monks

If you plan to participate in PvP (Player vs Player) content in Dragonflight, you will get an extra three PvP-exclusive talents to choose from. We recommend Refreshing Breeze, due to the extra dispel it grants you; Chrysalis for extra survivability; and Zen Focus Tea for the immunity to Silence and Interrupt effects.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases on November 28 for PC via the Blizzard Launcher.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022