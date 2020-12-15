World of Warcraft Shadowlands Class Adjustments and Hotfixes: December 15th

World of Warcraft Shadowlands isn’t even a full month old yet, but the first wave of class adjustments featured in recent hotfixes have gone live with this week’s reset. Technically speaking, the Shadowlands hotfixes deployed on both December 11th and December 14th contained these class adjustments, but none of them actually went into effect until the weekly reset for each region (which was December 15th in the US).

Listed below are the full World of Warcraft Shadowlands hotfix notes for December 14th and 11th, containing all the class adjustments and other tweaks that were made. To summarize the class adjustments in these hotfixes: they are all officially live as of December 15th, and the three top DPS all saw nerfs. Unholy Death Knights took the hardest hit, which was to be expected. Classes were also adjusted for PvP, Castle Nathria raid bosses had some of their mechanics altered, and Torghast received some balancing tweaks.

As a Warrior main I’m not entirely enthused with our “buffs”, but I can’t fault Blizzard for dialing things up slowly. As much as I would love a substantial increase in damage, I also don’t want to get smashed into oblivion by the nerf-hammer. As a final aside: notes for the Shadowlands hotfix on the 15th have yet to go live, but we do have the PvP class adjustments. Once the full December 15th hotfixes are listed I will update this article to include them.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Class Adjustments and Hotfixes for the week of December 15th, 2020.

Player versus Player

Demon Hunter

(Conduit) Unnatural Malice’s effect is reduced by 50% in PvP.

Mage

Arcane (Legendary) Arcane Harmony may only reach a maximum of 10 stacks in PvP (was 15).



Rogue

(Conduit) Reverberation effectiveness reduced by 50% when engaged in combat with enemy players (was a 30% reduction).

(Kyrian Covenant) Echoing Reprimand initial damage reduced by 50% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Assassination Nightstalker increases damage dealt while Stealth is active by 25% (was 50%).

Subtlety Cold Blood (PvP Talent) damage is now properly reduced by effects such as Versatility. Shadow Blades now deals an additional 30% damage against enemy players, (was an additional 40% damage). Nightstalker increases damage dealt while Stealth or Shadow Dance is active by 8% when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 12%).



Pelagos Soulbind

Combat Meditation Mastery value reduced by 50% in PvP, and duration increased by 50% in PvP.

December 14th, 2020

Classes

Death Knight

Unholy [With regional restarts] Mastery: Dreadblade effectiveness reduced by 20%.



Druid

[With regional restarts] Balance of all Things (Legendary Effect) now causes Eclipse to increase your critical strike chance with Arcane or Nature spells by 40%, decreasing by 8% every 1 second (was 50% crit, decreasing by 10% per second).

Balance [With regional restarts] Starfall damage reduced by 6%.



Hunter

Marksmanship [With regional restarts] The damage of Aimed Shot has been reduced by 5%. [With regional restarts] The damage of Arcane Shot has been reduced by 5%.



Mage

[With regional restarts] Arcane Harmony (Legendary Effect) now gains up to 10 stacks in PvP (was 15).

Monk

Faeline Stomp (Night Fae Ability) now correctly fades from view for friendly players other than the casting Monk.

Mistweaver Resolved an issue that could cause Summon Jade Serpent Statue (Talent) from casting Soothing Mist.



Rogue

[With regional restarts] Reverberation (Kyrian Conduit) effectiveness reduced by 50% when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 30%).

[With regional restarts] Echoing Reprimand (Kyrian Ability) initial damage reduced by 50% when engaged in combat with enemy players.

Assassination [With regional restarts] Nightstalker (Talent) increases damage dealt while Stealth is active by 25% (was 50%).

Subtlety [With regional restarts] Cold Blood (PvP Talent) damage is now properly reduced by effects such as Versatility. [With regional restarts] Nightstalker (Talent) increases damage dealt while Stealth or Shadow Dance is active by 8% when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 12%). [With regional restarts] Shadow Blades now deals an additional 30% damage against enemy players (was 40%).



Shaman

Elemental Echoes of Great Sundering (Legendary Effect) buff duration increased to 25 seconds (was 15 seconds).



Covenants

Kyrian

[With regional restarts] Combat Meditation (Pelagos Soulbind) Mastery value reduced by 50% in PvP and duration increased by 50% in PvP.

[With regional restarts] Nemea has finished rearing a new generation of larions who have taken up residence in areas near Elysian Hold in Bastion to provide flight to and from the hold for Kyrian Covenant members.

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria

Sun King’s Salvation Fixed an issue where the encounter would sometimes not complete correctly.

Sire Denathrius Fixed an issue where Remornia’s Massacre ability had a very small chance to fail.



De Other Side

Improved the readability on Skeletal Warlord’s Undying Rage.

Decreased the size of the Enraged Spirit’s Enraged Mask, the gameplay remains the same.

Added a visual effect for Night Fae players to denote the radius of the Haunted Urn.

Mueh’zala Resolved an issue where Mojo Infusion was being affected by a player’s Haste when freeing Bwonsamdi from Primeval Grasp.



Sanguine Depths

General Kaal Fixed an issue where the door to her platform could become stuck and lock players out after a wipe.



Items and Rewards

Fixed an issue which caused the Force Multiplier weapon enchant to increase in power as a player’s level increased from 50 to 60. This enchant’s strength is now correctly capped at level 50.

Fixed an issue that caused some players who didn’t join the Venthyr covenant to receive Ember Court items from the Revendreth Calling tribute, Favor of the Court.

Increased the visibility of the posed Venthyr dancers created from Macabre Sheet Music.

Player versus Player

[With regional restarts] Battle for Azeroth Call to Arms quests award reduced Honor.

Due to the relatively increased pace of PvP combat in Shadowlands, Dampening will no longer begin at 20% in 2v2 Arena. Dampening is applied immediately in 2v2 and after 5 minutes in 3v3.

Quests

Threads of Fate

Fixed an issue where the turn-in marker for the quest “Support the Court” would be in the wrong location for Night Fae players who completed the quest at level 60.

The Maw: Eye of the Jailer

The Lingering Cloak of Ve’nari buff has been limited to War Mode only.

Altered the visuals attached to Lingering Cloak of Ve’nari and Edict of the Eternal Ones to make them less overwhelming when they are active.

Resolved an issue where Hunts could sometimes not progress to the next stage.

Fixed an issue where players were being redirected to a far graveyard when releasing their spirit within Perdition Hold.

The sounds associated with entering The Maw from Oribos are now an optional experience.

[With regional restarts] Particularly puny creatures in the Maw no longer drop Stygia.

[With regional restarts] Elite creatures in the Maw now drop additional Stygia.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

[With regional restarts] Enemy health increased for healer specializations and enemy physical damage increased for tank specializations. These changes are targeted towards solo players and have a reduced effect while in a group.

[With regional restarts] Enemy health and damage increased on floors 2, 4, and 5.

[With regional restarts] Dark Ascended Corrus, Warden Skoldus, and Cellblock Sentinel received minor ability adjustments and health tuning to bring them more in line with other bosses.

Anima Powers

Corrected an issue where a player with Orb of Replenishment could have more than 6 healing orbs out at a time.

Venthyr [With regional restarts] Murmuring Shawl now causes Door of Shadows to increase your chance to dodge by 40% (was 20%) for 20 seconds (was 15 seconds). Obtainable 2 times (was 3).

Night Fae [With regional restarts] Clinging Fog now causes Flicker to reduce the movement speed of enemies by 70% (was 30%). Obtainable 1 time (was 3) and it will appear as a choice slightly less often.

Druid [With regional restarts] String of Fangs and Talons can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Steelwood Slab can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Writings of Lycara gives 140 of a secondary stat (was 43). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Bottle of Moonshine can be obtained 2 times (was 1). Draught of Midnight Blazes now properly grants its damage and healing increase while Moonfire is active on 3 targets.

Hunter [With regional restarts] Amplifying Mirror increases your Misdirection’s target damage by 50% (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Necrotic Venom damage increased to 50% (was 30%). Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Euphoria Emblem reduces Exhilaration’s cooldown by 30 seconds (was 20 seconds). Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Bone Barbs increases Kill Shot damage by 100% (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 1). [With regional restarts] Piercing Scope increases damage taken to Hunter’s Mark target by 15% (was 10%). Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Neural Pet Enhancer pet damage while under the effects of Eyes of the Beast increased to 500% (was 200%). Obtainable 1 time (was 3). [With regional restarts] Cadaverous Cleats damage reduction now also applies to your pets. The tooltip will be updated in a future patch.

Mage [With regional restarts] Constellation Shield damage reduction increased to 20% (was 15%). Obtainable 3 times (was 4). [With regional restarts] Resolute Medallion absorb amount increased to 70% (was 40%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Runecloth Wrappings damage increased when casting Arcane Blast, Fireball, and Frostbolt while Invisible reduced to 500% (was 2000%). Obtainable 3 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Pandemonium Lens no longer increases the radius of Flamestrike, Blizzard, and Arcane Explosion. Now increases the damage of Flamestrike, Blizzard, and Arcane Explosion by 15%. Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Seeker’s Scroll now always increases the damage of your Fireball, Frostbolt, and Arcane Blast (was only your next cast). Fireball, Frostbolt, and Arcane Blast damage per stack reduced to 2% (was 10%). Stacks 100 times. Obtainable 1 time (was 10). [With regional restarts] Everwarm Socks now also heals 60% of your maximum health over Ice Block’s duration.

Paladin [With regional restarts] Ancient Writ of Order can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Blood Beacon can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Shattered Gauntlet can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Defiled Prayer Beads now correctly affects Blessing of Seasons. Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Radiant Essence increases Forbearance damage dealt by 15% (was 25%). Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Ember of the Carillon can be obtained 2 times (was 4). [With regional restarts] Hallowed Candle now deals 30% increased damage or healing from Ashen Hallow (was 50%). [With regional restarts] Golden Plume increases the effects of Avenging Wrath by 60% (was 100%).

Priest [With regional restarts] Mask of Sheer Terror damage required to break Psychic Scream increased to 400% (was 300%). Obtainable 3 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Painwheel now also causes Shadow Word: Pain to deal 25% increased damage. Obtainable 5 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Vandal’s Zeal has been redesigned and now gives you 1% Mind Blast and Holy Fire damage per Phylactery destroyed, up to a maximum of 40%. Obtainable 1 time. [With regional restarts] Enemies affected by Pandemonium now run away much slower. [With regional restarts] Soul Sapper causes Power Infusion’s cooldown to recover 200% faster (was 100%). [With regional restarts] Fragments of Obscurity now always causes Fade to grant freedom from movement reduction abilities and provides 40% increased movement speed (was prevent movement speed from being reduced below 80%). Additional stacks of this power only reduce the cooldown of Fade further.

Rogue Resolved an issue where Draped Prism Shawl’s effect didn’t increase when obtaining multiples of this anima power.

Shaman [With regional restarts] Wailing Winds reduces the cooldown of Wind Shear by 4 seconds (was 3 seconds Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Deadened Earth reduces the cooldown of Earth Elemental by 40% (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 4). [With regional restarts] Storm Conduit increases Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning damage by 50% (was 30%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Essence of the Ancestors now grants an additional 15% Haste to Bloodlust (was 10%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Elemental Core now requires 20 stacks to reduce the cooldown of Lava Burst or Stormstrike by 50% (was 50 stacks) and the increased damage per stack is now 3% (was 1%). [With regional restarts] Leeching Lilypad damage increased by 50%. Obtainable 1 time (was 3). [With regional restarts] Flames of the Cauldron now causes Flame Shock’s damage over time effect to happen 40% more frequently (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 3). [With regional restarts] Tsunami Relic increases healing spelling cast speed by 50% (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Fixed an issue where Deathseer’s Satchel would not drop a Liquid Magma Totem.

Warlock [With regional restarts] Blood-Stained Dagger pet damage reduction increased to 35% (was 10%). Obtainable 1 time (was 3). [With regional restarts] Claw of Endereth drains health 25% faster (was 10%). Obtainable 2 times (was 7). [With regional restarts] Hellfire Pact increases summoned demons’ damage by 50% (was 25%). Obtainable 3 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Pact of Thickness primary summoned demons health increased to 50% (was 25%). Obtainable 3 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Thirsting Chain increases Drain Life healing by 40% (was 20%). Obtainable 2 times (was 10). [With regional restarts] Warlock’s Bargain has been redesigned and now grants the Warlock 20% Haste at the cost of 10% of the Warlock’s health. [With regional restarts] Dissolving Vial now also makes Corruption instant for Demonology and Destruction Warlocks. For all three Warlock specializations, it now also increases Corruption’s damage by 100%.

Warrior [With regional restarts] Bloodstained Whetstone increases the damage of Whirlwind and Thunder Clap by 50% (was 30%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Champion’s Decree increases the damage of next Revenge or Slam by 50% (was 20%). Effect stacks up to 40 (was 100). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). This power will appear as a choice slightly less often. [With regional restarts] Succulent Carpaccio can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Soulwrought Studs can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Resonant Throatbands increases damage taken by 30% (was 20%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Zovaal’s Warbanner increases the duration of major cooldowns by 60% (was 40%). Obtainable 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Scratched Knife increases the damage of the first Shattering Throw on each floor by 4000% (was 10000%). No longer works against bosses.

Warlock Demonology [With regional restarts] The bonus damage from Demonic Consumption (Talent) will now only apply to a single Demonic Tyrant when summoned in Torghast, rather than all Demonic Tyrants.



World Quests

Fixed an issue where ordering Gatamatos to search an area would fail to break stealth during the Bastion World Quest “Training Regimen.”

December 11th, 2020

Achievements

Players that die during the Stone Legion Generals encounter in Castle Nathria will now properly earn the Feed Me, Seymour! achievement with the rest of their raid.

Classes

Tank Specializations

[With regional restarts] Threat generation for all Tanks increased by 10%.

Death Knight

Blood ​ [With regional restarts] Blood Boil damage increased by 10%. [With regional restarts] Heart Strike damage increased by 15%. [With regional restarts] Marrowrend damage increased by 10%. [With regional restarts] Death Strike damage increased by 5%.

Unholy [With regional restarts] Mastery: Dreadblade effectiveness reduced by 15%



Demon Hunter

Havoc [With regional restarts] All damage abilities increased by 5%.



Rogue

Assassination [With regional restarts] All damage abilities increased by 5%.



Shaman

Restoration [With regional restarts] All healing abilities reduced by 4%. [With regional restarts] Healing Rain reduced by an additional 10%.



Warlock

Destruction [With regional restarts] Chaos Bolt damage increased by 22%.



Warrior

Arms [With regional restarts] Mortal Strike damage increased by 20%. Damage reduced by an equivalent amount in PvP. [With regional restarts] Slam (Rank 3) now increases Slam’s damage by 50% (was 25%).

Fury [With regional restarts] All damage abilities increased by 5%.



Covenants

Kyrian Captured Forgehands should be more reliable during the quest “Stewards of a Feather.” Fixed an issue where Sika could despawn during the Kyrian Covenant Campaign chapter “Phaestus, Genesis of Aeons.”

Venthyr Fixed an issue where if players disconnected while attempting to enter the Ember Court scenario, they would be unable to re-enter for the week.



Creatures and NPCs

NPCs who comment on your choice of covenant will now do so less frequently.

Resolved an issue where Sanngror the Torturer would sometimes become stuck.

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria [With regional restarts] Fixed a bug that caused additional loot to unintentionally drop from bosses on Normal and Heroic difficulties. Resolved an issue that prevented many of the non-boss NPCs in Castle Nathria from scaling their health and damage as raid size increased. Non-boss NPCs base health before scaling has been reduced by 10%. Huntsman Altimor Resolved an issue where players may not be able to enter Huntsman Altimor’s area after completing the Artificer Xy’mox or Sun King’s Salvation encounters. Sun King’s Salvation Increased the healing done by Infuser’s Boon to 200% per stack on Normal and Heroic difficulties (was 50%). Reduced the max stack count of Infuser’s Boon to 5 on Normal and Heroic difficulties (was 10). Essence Overflow now heals Kael’thas Sunstrider for 1.5% of his maximum health on Normal and Heroic difficulties (was 1%). Sludgefist Stonequake’s ground visual effect has been updated to be more noticeable. Screen effect for players standing in Stonequake has been changed. Occurrences of Falling Rubble over the duration of the encounter reduced by 25% on all difficulties. The number of players affected by Chain Link has been lowered and no longer scales with the number of pillars destroyed on Normal and Heroic difficulties. Sludgefist’s health reduced by 12% on Normal difficulty. Sire Denathrius Warlock’s Corruption will no longer be removed from enemies when using the teleporters.



Items and Rewards

[With daily resets] The percentage based trigger effects from Eternal Palace weapons Diver’s Folly, Dream’s End, and Orgozoa’s Paralytic Barb no longer function for players above level 50.

Sanguifang’s Pulsating Canine damage has been reduced and can no longer be used against enemy players.

Shadowghast Ingot can now be placed in Mining bags.

Consumptive Infusion trinket is now also triggered by damaging abilities, allowing Mistweaver abilities such as Rising Sun Kick to trigger it.

Fixed an issue that caused the Soul Igniter trinket to not allow the use of another on-use trinket.

Eternal Stats and Sacred Stats chest enchant tooltips now correctly reflects that they affect the primary stat and not all stats.

Quests

Players who are unable to complete “The Sweetest Tribute” due to a Ripe Purian already showing up in the tribute tray should abandon the quest and then talk to Elios to restart it.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Resolved an issue where enemies afflicted with the Blinding Smoke Capsule debuff would engage in combat with the player if they got too close but not attack them.

Minions of Torghast should be less likely to hit players with volley type abilities that they are not in combat with.

Torments Eye of Skoldus and Fracturing Forces no longer spawn assassins on boss floors. Breath of Coldheart health bonus per stack lowered to 3% maximum health (was 5%).



Anima Powers

Resonant Mawfang damage reduced to 2% of target’s maximum health (was 10%).

Frostchipper damage reduced to 5% of the target’s current health (was 20%).

The buffs provided by Dark Fortress and Fallen Armaments now stack to 5 (was 10).

World Quests

Demonology Warlocks and Beast Mastery Hunters will now receive kyrian aid during the Bastion World Quest “Air Supremacy.”

WoW Companion App