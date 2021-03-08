Update 9.0.5 has arrived for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While 9.0.5 isn’t a major patch like the upcoming 9.1, it features a large number of balance changes that touch upon nearly every aspect of Shadowlands. Classes, Covenants, Torghast: update 9.0.5 is the most comprehensive update to hit the latest WoW expansion. Here’s everything new with World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update 9.0.5.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Update 9.0.5 Patch Notes

ADVENTURES

Kyrian Covenant Companions Kyrian Phalanx health increased by 16%. Developers’ note: Phalanxes still feel underpowered relative to Halberdiers, so giving them some additional durability to allow them to fill the tank role before players have maxed out their roster.

Necrolord Covenant Companions Fixed an issue where Bonesmith Heirmir Serrated Shoulder Blades weren’t inflicting damage back to the enemy. Maldraxxus Plaguesinger’s Plague Song has been redesigned – Plague Song now deals damage to ranged enemies every round. Rencissa the Dynamo spell effectiveness increased by 40%. Assembler Xertora spell effectiveness increased by 10%. Rattlebag spell effectiveness increased by 20%. Developers’ note: We fixed a few issues where some Necrolord Covenant Companions weren’t dealing damage reliably. Additionally, a few companions have received an improvement that fits with their purpose.

Night Fae Covenant Companions Qadarin spell effectiveness increased by 24%. Blisswing’s damage reduction now correctly applies to enemies. Yira’liya health increased by 16% and spell effectiveness increased by 50%. Duskleaf health increased by 20% and spell effectiveness increased by 25%. Lloth’wellyn health increased by 33% and ability damage increased by 25%. Developers’ note: A few Night Fae Covenant Companions were not as well established in their different roles as we hoped, to address this we’ve improved many abilities and decreased some Companions’ overall fragility.

Venthyr Covenant Companions Venthyr Nightblade attack increased by 25%. Developers’ note: We’re generally happy with how the changes to Venthyr in the 9.0.2 landed, but wanted to offer some additional help for players using Nightblades to fill out their compositions.



CHARACTERS

Undead cloaks will now be as tattered as the forsaken wearing them.

CLASSES

Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Paladin), Abomination Limb (Necrolord Death Knight), Swarming Mist (Venthyr Death Knight), Death’s Due (Night Fae Death Knight), Wild Spirits (Night Fae Hunter), Resonating Arrow (Kyrian Hunter), and Ancient Aftershock (Night Fae Warrior) visual effects will now appear less overwhelming to allied players when cast in dungeons or raids. These changes are still going through iterations and may not be final.

Many abilities are now better at avoiding in-combat enemies that the player is not engaged with (e.g. Convoke the Spirits, Starfall, Chain Harvest, Fel Bombardment, Divine Toll).

DEATH KNIGHT Frost Fixed an issue that caused Inexorable Assault (Talent) to consume Spell Reflection. Unholy Fixed an issue that caused Unholy Pact (Talent) to sometimes not hit large raid bosses. Covenant Abilities Shackle the Unworthy (Kyrian) damage increased by 15% and damage reduction debuff increased to 8% (was 5%). Abomination Limb (Necrolord) now correctly deals damage and pulls in enemies while the Death Knight is crowd-controlled. Abomination Limb (Necrolord) no longer pulls in enemies that are in Stealth. Death’s Due (Night Fae) damage reduction debuff and Strength buff increased to 2% per stack (was 1%). Now stacks up to 4 times (was 8).

DEMON HUNTER Havoc Unbound Chaos (Talent) damage increased to 500% (was 300%). Covenant Abilities Elysian Decree (Kyrian) damage reduced by 10% for Vengeance Demon Hunters. Fodder to the Flame (Necrolord) has been redesigned – Your damaging abilities have a chance to call forth a demon from the Theater of Pain for 25 seconds. Throw Glaive deals lethal damage to the demon, which explodes on death, dealing damage to nearby enemies and healing you for 30% of your maximum health. The explosion deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. The Hunt (Night Fae) damage decreased by 10% for Vengeance Demon Hunters. Sinful Brand (Venthyr) damage decreased by 10% for Vengeance Demon Hunters. Conduits Repeat Decree (Kyrian) base damage now 15% (was 25%). Fel Defender now affects Fel Devastation for Vengeance Demon Hunters (was Fiery Brand). Demonic Parole will no longer engage creatures in combat when Imprison expires.

DRUID Restoration Rejuvenation’s periodic healing increased by 12%. Wild Growth healing increased by 7%. Covenant Abilities Adaptive Swarm (Necrolord) damage and healing increased by 25% and the effectiveness of periodic effects increased to 25% (was 20%). The effectiveness of periodic effects increased to 35% for Balance Druids. Conduits Endless Thirst (Venthyr) now increases your critical strike chance by .8% per stack at Rank 1 (was .5%).

HUNTER Fixed an issue that allowed Hunters to avoid the Sated debuff when casting Primal Rage. Fixed an issue that caused Feign Death to be cancelled when Hunters opened their map or used an emote. Beast Mastery Spitting Cobra (Talent) damage is increased by 260%. Marksmanship Fixed an issue where casting Volley (Talent) right after an Aimed Shot that benefitted from Trick Shots would sometimes not apply the Trick Shots effect. Survival Fixed an issue that caused Steel Trap (Talent) to be usable while Aspect of the Turtle was active. Covenant Abilities Fixed an issue where Resonating Arrow (Kyrian) could fail to be cast behind your character. Death Chakram (Necrolord) damage increased by 15%. Flayed Shot (Venthyr) duration increased to 18 seconds (was 14 seconds) and costs no Focus (was 10). Flayer’s Mark now also increases the damage of your next Kill Shot by 25%. Conduits Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Markman’s Advantage buff to be removed when another player’s Hunter Mark was applied. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Brutal Projections to expire early.

MAGE Covenant Abilities Radiant Spark (Kyrian) damage increased by 20%. Deathborne (Necrolord) duration increased to 25 seconds (was 20 seconds) and Spell Power buff increased to 15% (was 10%). Mirrors of Torment (Venthyr) Arcane: Now grants a stack of Clearcasting when a mirror is consumed (was mana). Fire: Fire Blast cooldown reduction increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds).

MONK Mistweaver Vivify now costs 3.8% mana (was 4.1%). Renewing Mist now costs 1.8% mana (was 2.2%). Windwalker Xuen, the White Tiger is now vulnerable to Hibernate, Polymorph and Fear crowd-control effects. Touch of Death is now affected by Mastery: Combo Strikes. Fixed an issue that caused Storm, Earth and Fire’s cast to sometimes break nearby enemies’ Stealth. Fixed an issue that caused Xuen, the White Tiger to be able to target enemies in Stealth. Fixed an issue that caused Tiger Palm to grant an additional stack of Mark of the Crane when Storm, Earth and Fire is active. Fixed an issue that allowed Mark of the Crane to be maintained permanently at maximum stacks while fighting a single target. Fixed an issue that could prevent Storm, Earth, and Fire spirits from using Fists of Fury, Rising Sun Kick, and Whirling Dragon Punch (Talent). Fixed an issue that allowed Storm, Earth and Fire spirits to continue channeling Fists of Fury after the Monk’s Fists of Fury channel ended. Fixed an issue that could cause Spinning Crane Kick’s damage to not be properly increased by Mark of the Crane if targets die with the Monk’s mark active. Covenant Abilities Fixed an issue that caused Faeline Stomp (Night Fae) to not deal damage when used to engage creatures in combat. Fallen Order’s (Venthyr) fallen Tiger and Ox adepts have had their stats increased by 20%.

PALADIN Holy Holy Shock now costs 16% mana (was 14%). Protection Ardent Defender’s heal now has a visual effect. Covenant Abilities Vanquisher’s Hammer (Necrolord) now generates 1 Holy Power when used. Conduits The extra spells from Ringing Clarity (Kyrian) now have a longer delay between hits. Additionally, area-of-effect Judgment hits from Divine Toll are no longer reduced by 25% in PvP, and Judgment triggered from Ringing Clarity is reduced by 25% in PvP. Virtuous Command no longer plays an attack animation when it triggers. Fixed an issue that caused the additional Templar’s Verdict from Templar’s Vindication to not deal damage based on the initial Templar’s Verdict.

PRIEST Discipline Spirit Shell (Talent) now absorbs 80% of healing done (was 100%) and the absorption limit is now based on the caster’s Spell Power rather than maximum Health. Holy Divine Hymn increases healing taken by 4% (was 10%) for 15 seconds (was 8 seconds). Stacks up to 5 times (was no stacks). Shadow Mastery: Shadow Weaving no longer benefits multiple times from damage amplifying effects. Shadowy Apparitions no longer causes targets to drop Stealth if they deal no damage. Covenant Abilities Fae Guardians (Night Fae) Guardian Faerie now grants 20% damage reduction (was 10%), and Wrathful Faerie will now automatically be sent to the closest enemy target if Fae Guardians is used while an ally is targeted. Wrathful Faeries (Night Fae) now properly grant resources to the casting Priest when there are multiple Wrathful Faeries active on the target. Mindgames (Venthyr) no longer reverses damage or healing from itself when reflected. Conduits Fae Fermata (Night Fae) Fae Guardians now leave a 80% effective copy of their benefit (was 60%) and can no longer be stacked on top of a Faerie for double benefit.

ROGUE Assassination Level 56: New Passive: Cut to the Chase – Envenom extends the duration of your Slice and Dice by up to 3 seconds per combo point spent. Venomous Wounds now restores 8 Energy (was 7). Slice and Dice (Rank 2) has been removed. Fixed an issue that prevented Crimson Tempest (Talent) from triggering Alacrity (Talent). Fixed an issue that allowed Poison Bomb (Talent) to deal damage to Sapped targets while not breaking the crowd-control. Subtlety Fixed an issue that caused Premeditation (Talent) to rarely not be applied when entering Stealth. Covenant Abilities Fixed an issue that caused Echoing Reprimand (Kyrian) to apply Find Weakness for non-Subtlety Rogues when cast from Stealth. Serrated Bone Spike (Necrolord) initial damage increased by 300% and now grants 1 combo point plus 1 per active bone spike after it strikes the target. Serrated Bone Spike (Necrolord) is now removed when the target leaves combat and no longer refunds a charge and gets removed when the target is healed to full. Fixed an issue that prevented Serrated Bone Spike’s (Necrolord) initial damage from dealing a critical strike. Fixed an issue that prevented Serrated Bone Spike’s (Necrolord) bleed debuff from being counted towards the Envenom damage bonus from Doomblade (Legendary Power). Serrated Bone Spike’s (Necrolord) damage is now correctly increased by Assassinations’ Mastery: Potent Assassin. Broadside (Outlaw Talent) now correctly causes Sepsis (Night Fae) to generate an additional combo point. Flagellation (Venthyr) no longer costs Energy (was 20 Energy), duration reduced to 12 seconds (was 20 seconds), Haste is now granted immediately, and no longer has a second activation. Flagellation’s initial damage increased by 270%, additional damage from spending combo points increased by 160%, and deals damage 1 time upon use (was 3). Conduits Lashing Scars (Venthyr) now causes 4 additional lashes (was 2). This will allow the Rogue to start at 5% Haste upon activation. Fixed an issue that caused the Count the Odds buff to be removed when any Roll the Bones enhancements expire.

SHAMAN Chain Lightning damage increased by 35%. Lightning Shield damage increased by 415%. Elemental Earth Shock damage increased by 30%. Earthquake damage increased by 70%. Lava Beam damage increased by 35%. Lava Burst damage reduced by 10%. Enhancement Lava Lash damage increased by 40%. Stormkeeper (Talent) now increases Chain Lightning by 300% (was 2 Lightning Bolts by 150%). Stormbringer can now correctly trigger from Ice Strike (Talent) and Sundering (Talent). Fixed an issue where Stormkeeper (Talent) and Maelstrom Weapon (Talent) were both increasing the damage of Chain Lightning at the same time. Restoration Lava Burst damage reduced by 10%. Fixed an issue where Earthen Wall Totem (Talent) could absorb more damage than intended when an area damage spell hit multiple allies. Covenant Abilities Vesper Totem (Kyrian) damage and healing increased by 25%. Fae Transfusion (Night Fae) damage increased by 25%, the healing from damage conversion increased to 60% (was 40%) and the heal radius increased to 20 yards (was 12 yards). Primordial Wave’s (Necrolord) Enhancement Lightning Bolt effect now deals 150% damage (was 100%). Fixed an issue that caused Primordial Wave (Necrolord) to not be usable on allies that are in Mercenary Mode. Chain Harvest (Venthyr) the damage and healing increased by 15% for Elemental and Restoration Shaman. Chain Harvest (Venthyr) will now light up on the Action Bar when players can cast it instantly through Maelstrom Weapon.

WARLOCK Curse of Tongues now lasts 1 minute (was 30 seconds) and lasts 20 seconds against enemy players (was 12 seconds). Affliction Malefic Rapture no longer causes targets to drop Stealth if it deals no damage. Seed of Corruption now properly deals damage and applies Corruption if the Warlock is crowd-controlled when the seed detonates. Demonology Summon Dreadstalkers, Demonic Tyrant, Vilefiend, Nether Portal demons, and Grimoire: Felguard will now listen to primary pet commands. Call Dreadstalkers attack power increased by 10%, and Dreadbite and Dreadlash damage increased by 10%. Destruction Mastery: Chaotic Energies now properly increases the damage of Corruption. Covenant Abilities Scouring Tithe (Kyrian) now requires the Warlock to be facing its target. Decimating Bolt (Necrolord) bonus damage from the target’s missing health increased to 100% (was 60%). Impending Catastrophe (Venthyr) damage while moving towards its target has been increased by 10% and its explosion damage increased by 15%. Impending Catastrophe (Venthyr) no longer damages Totems in its path to the target.

WARRIOR Fixed an issue that allowed Intervene to be applied to targets under the effect of Cyclone. Fury Fixed an issue that prevented the Whirlwind buff to not be applied to the Warrior if Whirlwind was cast during Charge. Protection Damage of all abilities increased by 10%. Damage of Thunder Clap increased by an additional 10%. Covenant Abilities Conqueror’s Banner (Necrolord) has been redesigned – Brandish the Conqueror’s Banner, granting 400 Mastery and 30% increased movement speed to you and your 2 nearest allies and preventing movement speed from being reduced below 100%. The cooldown is now 2 minutes (was 3 minutes), duration is now 15 seconds (was 20 seconds), and the Rage generation is now 4 Rage per second for Arms and Protection, and 6 Rage per second for Fury. Conduits Veteran’s Repute (Necrolord) no longer causes Conqueror’s Banner to grant stacks of Glory.



COVENANTS

Necrolord Covenant Ability Fleshcraft has been redesigned – Form a shield of flesh and bone over 3 seconds (was 4 seconds) that absorbs damage equal to 40% of your maximum health for 2 minutes. While channeling, your damage taken is reduced by 20%. Passive effect – Moving near an enemy’s corpse consumes their essence to reduce Fleshcraft’s cooldown by 1 second. The slime creatures within the Plaguefall dungeon will now grant their buffs when their corpses are consumed by Fleshcraft’s passive effect (was when Fleshcraft was used on their corpses). Soulbinds Volatile Solvent (Plague Deviser Marileth) now triggers when Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse’s essence (was when Fleshcraft is cast). Resourceful Fleshcrafting (Bonesmith Heirmir) has been redesigned – When Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse, the cooldown of Fleshcraft is reduced by an additional 1 second. Anima Conductor: Flowing Power – House of Rituals Skelton Command now summons a skeleton when Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse. This effect has a 5 second cooldown between summoning skeletons.

Night Fae Spirits within The Queen’s Conservatory are eager to return to life and will now automatically provide players with their reward without having to speak to them first. Soulbinds Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to die through Podtender (Dreamweaver) if the lethal blow had a large overkill.

Venthyr The Ember Court Permanent RSVPs Guests who you have reached Best Friend status with now give you a permanent RSVP. The Permanent RSVP will allow all characters on your account to invite that guest to future Ember Courts without completing their RSVP quest again. Temel in Sinfall now sells a Bind on Account book at Exalted with the Ember Court. The book will teach your Dredger Butler how to handle the Cleanup and Restocking quests that follow the Ember Courts. One-time reputation items from Temel and Lady Ilinca will no longer appear once learned. Droman Aliothe’s RSVP no longer requires players to venture to Bastion and Maldraxxus for items. Soulbinds Fixed an issue that allowed Service in Stone (General Draven) to be parried.



DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

Halls of Atonement Loyal Stoneborn now persists for 45 seconds when Charmed by a Venthyr player (was 30 seconds). Loyal Stoneborn damage is now reduced by 50% while Charmed and Stoneborn Boon duration increased to 45 seconds (was 30 seconds).

Sanguine Depths Anima Cage’s now persist for 1 minute after activation (was 45 seconds). While active, Sinfall Boon is applied to players when any enemy is slain nearby (was certain enemy types) and duration increased to 75 seconds (was 60 seconds). Moved one of the Anima Cages away from a patrolling Chamber Sentinel.

Mythic Keystone Dungeons The formula for determining the level of the first Mythic Keystone players receive each week has been adjusted. Previously, players would always receive a Keystone 1 level below the highest they’d completed so far in Season 1. After this change, Keystone level will continue to decrease by 1 per week until players again complete a higher level Keystone. For example, a player who completes a level 15 Keystone will receive a level 14 Keystone the following week. If they do not complete a 15 or higher Keystone that week, they will receive a level 13 Keystone the week after. Plaguefall Domina Venomblade Brood Assassins no longer trigger the Necrotic Affix. Sanguine Depths General Kaal’s Gauntlet Stonewall Gargons no longer trigger the Necrotic Affix.



ITEMS AND REWARDS

The community voted mount, The Wandering Ancient, is now available!

Gear acquired from Mythic Keystone dungeons are now upgradable with Valor, a new currency that is earned from completing Mythic Keystone dungeons and covenant Callings. The weekly Valor cap will start at 5000 Valor earnable in the first week, and will increase by 750 Valor each week. There will be a maximum of 1500 Valor a character can hold at a time. Gear that dropped before the patch is unable to be upgraded. 200 Item Level: Initial item upgrade level. 207 Item Level: Requires the Keystone Explorer achievement – Earned by completing all eight Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 5 or higher, within the time limit. 213 Item Level: Requires the Shadowlands Keystone Conqueror achievement – Earned by completing all Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 10 or higher, within the time limit. 220 Item Level: Requires the Shadowlands Keystone Master achievement – Earned by completing all Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 15 or higher, within the time limit.

Completing a Mythic Keystone dungeon after the timer has ended will now reward a second item. The item level of the second item will be slightly lower (e.g. finishing a Mythic 7 Keystone dungeon, but not completing the timer now rewards the party with a 200 iLvl item and a 197 iLvl item.

The Great Vault raid loot requirements is now defeat 3/6/9 raid bosses (was 3/7/10).

Potency Conduits now also drop in Castle Nathria.

Once players reach 40 Renown with their Covenant, the weekly quest to gather 1000 Anima will now award you with 1500 gold.

Once players have recruited the maximum amount of Souls for their Covenant, your weekly quest to rescue Souls from the Maw will now award you with 500 Anima.

Rhinestone Sunglasses can now be used in transmogrification and will appear in your collection once found.

Vendor prices for items below item level 75 have been adjusted.

The Lightless Force weapon enchant no longer targets out-of-combat or crowd-controlled enemies.

The Hunger of the Pack trinket now grants the Speed stat instead of movement speed percentage.

The Barrier Generator Toy can no longer be used in instanced PvP.

RUNECARVING LEGENDARY ITEMS

DEATH KNIGHT Blood Phearomones now grants 10% Haste while inside your Death and Decay (was 8%). Crimson Rune Weapon now causes Dancing Rune Weapon to generate 5 Bone Shield charges and reduces the cooldown of Dancing Rune Weapon by 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Vampiric Aura now increases the duration of Vampiric Blood by 3 seconds and grants 5% Leech for the duration. Gorefiend’s Domination now also grants 45 Runic Power when Vampiric Blood is used. Unholy Reanimated Shambler explosion damage increased by 5% and now approximately procs every 1.75 minutes (was 1.5).

DEMON HUNTER Fel Bombardment’s buff duration has been increased to 40 seconds (was 30 seconds) and the chance to trigger increased by 5%. Darkglare Medallion’s chance to trigger increased to 40% (was 20%) and now also refunds the Fury of the casted Eye Beam or Fel Devastation. Havoc Burning Wound damage over time damage increased 100% and Immolation Aura damage increased by 65% (was 50%). Vengeance The casted Eye Beam from Collective Anguish’s summoned ally now always deals critical strikes. Spirit of the Darkness Flame’s Fiery Brand instant damage increased by 20% (was 15%).

DRUID Feral Cat-Eye Curio now restores 30% Energy (was 25%). Increased both Frenzyband effects by 50%. Guardian Legacy of the Sleeper’s Berserk description now notes that the Druid is immune to crowd-control while active. Restoration Verdant Infusion extends the duration of your heal over time effects on the Swiftmend target by 10 seconds (was 8 seconds).

HUNTER Beast Mastery Dire Command now has a 30% chance to trigger (was 20%). Rylakstalker’s Piercing Fangs critical damage increased to 35% (was 20%). Flamewaker’s Cobra Sting now has a 50% chance to trigger (was 25%). Qa’pla, Eredun War Order now resets the cooldown of Kill Command (was reduces the cooldown by 5 seconds) and has an additional passive effect – Barbed Shot deals 10% increased damage. Marksmanship Surging Shots now causes Rapid Fire to deal 35% additional damage (was 25%). Eagletalon’s True Focus now also increases the duration of Trueshot by 3 seconds and reduces all Focus costs by 25% (was 50%). Serpentstalker’s Trickery no longer triggers Wild Spirits (Night Fae Ability) twice. Survival Latent Poison Injectors damage increased by 15%.

MAGE Disciplinary Command increases Critical Strike damage by 20% (was 15%). Expanded Potential procs per minute increased to 2 (was 1.66). Arcane Arcane Harmony damage per stack increased to 8% (was 7%) and the effect stacks up to 18 times (was 15). Fire Molten Skyfall now calls down a Meteor after casting 18 Fireballs or Pyroblasts (was 25). Sun King’s Blessing now requires consuming 8 Hot Streaks (was 12) and grants Combustion for 6 seconds (was 5 seconds) Frost Cold Front now calls down a Frozen Orb after casting 30 Frostbolts or Flurries (was 60). Freezing Winds now triggers Fingers of Frost every 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).

MONK Shaohao’s Might now causes Tiger Palm to have a 40% chance (was 10%) to deal 300% of normal damage (was 250%) and reduce the remaining cooldown of your Brews by 2 additional seconds (was 1 second). Brewmaster Mighty Pour now causes Celestial Brew to increase your Armor by 50% (was 25%) for 8 seconds (was 7 seconds), and causes Purifying Brew to have a 35% chance to not consume a charge (was 25%). Mistweaver Clouded Focus healing increased by 20% (was 15%) and mana cost reduced by 20% (was 15%). Windwalker Xuen’s Battlegear critical strike chance increased by 50% (was 30%) and Fists of Fury cooldown reduced by 5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

PALADIN Vanguard’s Momentum increases Holy damage done by 4% (was 3%) for 10 seconds (was 8 seconds). Of Dusk and Dawn buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) and Blessing of Dusk damage reduction increased to 4% (was 3%). Holy Inflorescence of the Sunwell increases Infusion of Light effects by 30% (was 20%). Shadowbreaker, Dawn of the Sun buff duration increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Maraad’s Dying Breath’s healing bonus to Light of the Martyr no longer increases self-damage taken. Additionally, Maraad’s Dying Breath now causes all Light of the Martyr self-damage to be dealt over 5 seconds Protection The Ardent Protector’s Sanctum has been redesigned – When Ardent Defender saves you from death, it restores 40% additional health. When Ardent Defender expires without saving you from death, its remaining cooldown is reduced by 40% (was 60 seconds). Fixed an issue with The Ardent Protector’s Sanctum that caused Ardent Defender casts to put nearby Protection Paladin’s Ardent Defender on cooldown. Fixed an issue that caused The Magistrate’s Judgment to be consumed when casting a free Word of Glory through Shining Light. Retribution Final Verdict damage has been increased by 15%. The Magistrate’s Judgment now grants the proper amount of Crusade stacks when Holy Power is spent while under its effect.

PRIEST Cauterizing Shadows’ healing increased by 36% and can now critically strike. Discipline Cauterizing Shadows now functions with Mastery: Grace. Kiss of Death reduces the cooldown of Shadow Word: Death by 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Holy Divine Image now casts Searing Light when Shadow Word: Pain or Mindgames (Venthyr Ability) are used, and casts Holy Nova when Unholy Nova (Necrolord Ability) is used. Additionally, if the Priest is crowd controlled while Divine Image is active, the image will cast single target healing spells on nearby low-hp allies. Divine Image spell-mirroring cooldown removed (e.g. queueing a Shadow Word: Death after a Holy Fire will now trigger 2 Searing Lights). Flash Concentration buff duration increased to 20 seconds (was 15 seconds). Measured Contemplation is now cleared upon starting an Arena match. Shadow Painbreaker Psalm generates up to 30 Insanity (was 20) and now functions with Death and Madness (Talent). Shadowflame Rift’s damage has been increased by 40%.

ROGUE Mark of the Master Assassin now only affects auto-attack and Rogue abilities’ critical strike chance. Tiny Toxic Blade now causes Shiv to deal 500% increased damage (was 350%). Essence of Bloodfang damage increased by 30%. Assassination Doomblade now deals an additional 45% Bleed damage (was 30%). Duskwalker’s Patch reduces Vendetta’s cooldown for every 30 Energy you expend (was 50 Energy). Outlaw Guile Charm increases your damage dealt by up to 15% (was 10%) and lasts up to 12 seconds (was 10 seconds). Greenskin’s Wickers increases the damage of your next Pistol Shot by 300% (was 200%). Concealed Blunderbuss now has a chance to fire your next Pistol Shot 3 additional times (was 2). Subtlety The Rotten now causes Backstab to deal 50% increased damage (was 30%). Deathly Shadows increases all damage dealt by 20% (was 15%) for 15 seconds (was 12 seconds).

SHAMAN Elemental Echoes of Great Sundering now causes Earthquake to deal 120% additional damage (was 175%). Enhancement Legacy of the Frost Witch now causes Stormstrike to deal 30% increased damage (was 15%). The debuff from Doom Winds now persists through death. Restoration Jonat’s Natural Focus now increases the next Chain Heal by 20% (was 10%). Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem now reduces mana cost of Healing Wave and Chain Heal by 40% (was 25%).

WARLOCK Affliction Malefic Wrath duration increased to 10 seconds (was 8 seconds) and damage per stack increased to 35% (was 25%). Wrath of Consumption duration increased to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds) and periodic damage increased to 6% (was 5%). Wrath of Consumption now properly increases the damage of Scouring Tithe’s (Kyrian) periodic effects. Demonology Implosive Potential’s Haste buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Balespider’s Burning Core increases the damage of Demonbolt by 15% per stack (was 8% per stack). Grim Inquisitor’s Dread Calling increased to 4% per stack (was 3% per stack). Destruction Madness of the Azj’aqir duration increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds). Embers of the Diabolic Raiment now properly generate 6 Soul Shard Fragments when dealing a critical strike with Incinerate.

WARRIOR Arms Enduring Blow’s chance to apply the Colossus Smash effect increased to 25% (was 15%) and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Battlelord now triggers from Overpower (was Slam) and reduces the Rage cost of your next Mortal Strike by 15 Rage (was 12). Exploiter’s Mortal Strike damage bonus increased to 50% (was 25%) and the damage bonus for Venthyr Warriors increased to 36% (was 18%). Fury Cadence of Fujieda duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Will of the Berserker duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds). Reckless Defense now triggers from all Rampage hits (was Rampage critical strikes) and reduces the remaining cooldown of Recklessness and Enraged Regeneration by 1 second (was 3 seconds). Protection Reprisal has been redesigned – Charge and Intervene grant you Shield Block for 4 seconds, Revenge!, and generates 20 Rage. Unbreakable Will now also grants an additional charge of Shield Wall. Seismic Reverberation damage increased to 75% (was 40%).



PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

Battlegrounds The Horde flag size in Warsong Gulch and Twin Peaks have been increased to match the size of the Alliance flag. Focused Assault and Brutal Assault now increase damage taken by 10% per stack and reduces healing received by 5% per stack in Warsong Gulch, Twin Peaks, and Eye of the Storm. Deepwind Gorge side-capture point flags now spawn 14 seconds after the battleground has begun, and the central flag spawns 18 seconds after the battleground has begun (was immediately at start). Fixed an issue that caused Battle Flags to not be usable in Wintergrasp or Ashran Battlegrounds. Bloodlust, Heroism, Time Warp, Primal Rage and Drums of Deathly Ferocity/Maelstrom are no longer usable during the Battleground preparation phase. Ashran Maximum player count per faction is now 35 (was 30). Starting reinforcements are now 175 (was 150). To allow both factions to have easier access to Star Root Tubers and Song Flowers, both these tasty treats will now spawn alongside each other in the Dark Woods and Root Den. Artifact Fragment cost to summon Kronus and Fangrall reduced to 1500 (was 3000). Horde and Alliance tower mages are now worth 30 Reinforcements when slain (was 50). Horde and Alliance tower mages have had their spells adjusted: Rylai Crestfall – Alliance Tower Mage Northrend Winds now deals 15% of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage. Frostbolt now deals 8% of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage. Frostbolt Volley now deals 15% of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage. No longer casts Mass Polymorph. Jeron Emberfall – Horde Tower Mage Fireball now deals 8% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Combustion Nova now deals 15% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Ignite now deals 1% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Living Bomb initial spell now deals 5% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Living Bomb explosion now deals 15% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Living Bomb no longer causes a knockback when exploding. Magma Blast cast by Jeron’s summoned Lava Fury now deals 5% of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Isle of Conquest Glaive Thrower health has been increased by 40%. Alliance and Horde Commander health increased by 50%. Demolisher health increased by 25%. Catapult health increased by 100%. The amount of siege damage required to break down keep walls has been increased by 20%. Wintergrasp Broken Temple and Sunken Ring Workshops are now controlled by the attacking team when the battle starts. Wintergrasp Wall, Wintergrasp Fortress Wall, and Wintergrasp Fortress Gate health has been reduced by 20%. Destroying Towers reduces match time by 8 minutes (was 5 minutes). Siege Engine’s Steam Rush ability deals 20-35% of a player’s health (was 30-45%). Demolisher’s Hurl Boulder ability deals 20-25% of a player’s health (was 36%). Demolishers will now more consistently deal siege damage when striking fortress walls and towers. After 5 minutes, all players in the battleground who do not have a rank (including players who join late) will now be granted the rank of Corporal.

Classes Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Paladin), Spear of Bastion (Kyrian Warrior), Resonating Arrow (Kyrian Hunter), and Wild Spirits (Night Fae Hunter) visual effects are now more easily distinguishable when cast by enemy players. DEATH KNIGHT Removed the stun when summoning the temporary ghoul version of Raise Dead (Rank 1) in PvP. The Satiated debuff from Rune of Sanguination is now removed when entering PvP instances. DEMON HUNTER Vengeance Corrected an issue that was causing Illidan’s Grasp (PvP Talent) recast effect to not toss the target. DRUID Convoke the Spirits (Night Fae) can no longer cast Full Moon and Feral Frenzy for Guardian or Restoration Druids when engaged in combat with enemy players. HUNTER Roar of Sacrifice (PvP Talent) can no longer be cast while the Hunter’s pet is dead or crowd controlled. MAGE Ice Form (PvP Talent) is no longer on the global cooldown to match Icy Veins, the ability it replaces. Icy Propulsion conduit now correctly functions with Ice Form (PvP Talent). Nether Precision and Arcane Prodigy conduits now correctly function with Arcane Empowerment (PvP Talent). PALADIN Holy Divine Vision (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Aura Mastery by 1 minute (was grants Shadow Resistance Aura). Ultimate Sacrifice (PvP Talent) now causes Blessing of Sacrifice to last 6 seconds in addition to its existing effects. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Cleanse the Weak (PvP Talent) to not dispel multiple debuffs. Protection Steed of Glory (PvP Talent) will now grant immunity to roots and snares only (was all crowd controlling effects). Fixed an issue that prevented the Royal Decree conduit from affecting Guardian of the Forgotten Queen (PvP Talent). Retribution Fixed an issue that was causing the resurrection bonus from Ultimate Retribution (PvP Talent) to not be applied to the Paladin when an ally died. PRIEST Greater Fade is now cancelled when players attempt to capture a PvP objective. Mass Dispel no longer cancels Greater Fade. Shadow Greater Fade (PvP Talent) is no longer cancelled when Mind Bomb triggers or Shadow Crash (Talent) deals damage. ROGUE Outlaw Control is King (PvP Talent) can no longer override an Adrenaline Rush with a longer duration. Subtlety Shadowy Duel (PvP Talent) can no longer be cast on targets that have immunities active, such as Ice Block or Divine Shield. SHAMAN Hex now interrupts players that are channeling to capture a PvP objective if the player is susceptible to Hex. WARLOCK Amplify Curse (PvP Talent) cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds). Casting Circle (PvP Talent) no longer causes Unending Resolve to stop granting its interrupt immunity. Demon Armor (PvP Talent) increases Armor by 160% (was 90%). Affliction Fixed an issue where Rapid Contagion (PvP Talent) could be used while under the effects of crowd control abilities. WARRIOR Barbarian (PvP talent) no longer resets the cooldown of all Heroic Leap charges when used with Leaper (Legendary Effect). Arms Fixed an issue that caused War Banner (PvP Talent) to expire early if there were multiple War Banners active. Protection Fixed an issue that caused Overwatch (PvP Talent) to be incorrectly consumed by reflected damage procs and area of effect spells.



THE MAW

A new account-wide unlock has been added to Ve’nari that reveals teleport nodes on all the long walkable chains in Torghast so you can quickly cross the chains and no longer have to face your fear of heights.

Reduced the health and amount of Anima Devourers required for Stage 1 of the Winged Soul Eaters Hunt.

TORGHAST, TOWER OF THE DAMNED

A brief description of each wing is now available before embarking on any given Torghast run.

To better increase your odds of success, a recommended item level will now be displayed when selecting which Layer difficulty to attempt.

Reduced the amount of enemies on multiple floors.

Anima Powers KYRIAN Parliament Stone increases speed by 50% (was 30%) and now also increases dodge chance by 25%. Can be obtained 1 time (was 2). NECROLORD New Anima Power: Desolate Chitin (Uncommon) – Fleshcraft absorbs 50% more damage. Can be obtained 3 times. Malevolent Stitching increases your primary stat by 20% (was 8%) and is now Uncommon rarity (was Rare). Can be obtained 1 time (was 3). Musophobic Femur has been removed. NIGHT FAE New Anima Power: Frigid Wildseed (Epic) – Activating Soulshape stuns enemies within 12 yards of the departure and destination location for 6 seconds. Can be obtained 1 time. New Anima Power: Ethereal Wildseed (Uncommon) – Soulshape and Flicker heal you for 20% of your maximum health. Can be obtained 2 times. Clinging Fog and Crystallized Dreams have been removed. VENTHYR Gnarled Key reduces Door of Shadows cast time by 20% (was 10%) and reduces its cooldown by 6 seconds per stack (was 3 seconds). Stacks up to 5 times (was 10). DEATH KNIGHT New Anima Power: Entropic Pool (Epic) – Dealing damage with Death and Decay increases damage you deal to the target by 2%. This effect stacks. New Anima Power: Bone Borrower (Rare) – Death Grip reduces the target’s damage dealt to you by 20% for 10 seconds, and animates a Risen Skulker or Magus of the Dead for 1 minute. Damage dealt by the minions summoned by Bone Borrower and Bone Harvester have been significantly increased. Occult Emitter has been redesigned – Now increases Runic Power generation by 100% while affected by your Anti-Magic Shell or Anti-Magic Zone. Monstrous Concoction has been redesigned – Now increases damage and attack speed for you and all your minions by 10% for 8 seconds whenever you cast Death Coil. Exterminator has been redesigned – Now gives 2 additional max charges of Death Grip and killing a Mawrat resets all charges. Stacks 2 times. Darkreaver’s Ward now also increases Anti-Magic Shell duration by 3 seconds and no longer increases the spell damage reduction of Anti-Magic Zone. Darkreaver’s Lens spell reflection now also applies to Anti-Magic Shell. Creeping Decay now has an additional charge and no longer grants 10% damage reduction while in your Death and Decay. Death Turf now also reduces damage you take from enemies by 10% while in your Death and Decay. Unbreakable Cuffs now also increases Physical and Frost damage you deal to affected enemies by 15% and no longer increases the duration of Chains of Ice. Blood-Tinged Poker now increases Sacrificial Pact damage by 400% (was 300%) and reduces Raise Dead’s cooldown to 20 seconds (was 25 seconds). Lich Robes now reduces the cooldown of Lichborne by 4 seconds (was 10 seconds) per 10 Runic Power spent (was using Death Strike). Stacks 2 times (was 3). Force Pull has been renamed Death Hook and has an additional effect – Causes Death Grip to instead pull you to the target. Phearomones is now Uncommon rarity. Deathlord’s Lesson, Deathlord’s Legacy, and Animate Armaments have been removed. DEMON HUNTER Soarstone now heals for 6% per second (was 3%). Shifting Signet now reduces the Metamorphosis cooldown by 30% (was 15%). Stacks up to 3 times (was 4). Phantasmal Iris damage increased by 5% (was 1%). Seeker’s Rage now increases the damage of your Demon Blades, Demon’s Bite, or Shear by 2% per stack (was 20%) when destroying an Ashen Phylactery, and the effect is no longer consumed when casting Demon Blades, Demon’s Bite, or Shear. Ragehoof now reduces the cooldown of Metamorphosis by 6 seconds when killing a Mawrat (was extends the duration). Furywing no longer deals damage to you if Fel Rush or Infernal Strike fail to deal damage. Sacrificial Soul-Ash now properly increases the damage of Elysian Decree (Kyrian Ability). DRUID Fixed an issue that rarely caused Druids to remain in a stunned state if they died while inside Podtender (Dreamweaver Soulbind). HUNTER Bag of Mawrat Eyes can no longer be overwritten by a shorter duration self-cast Bestial Wrath. Fixed an issue that caused Fogged Crystal and Amplifying Mirror to sometimes remain active once Misdirection has expired. MAGE New Anima Power: Gravity Dynamo (Epic) – Knocking, Rooting, or Incapacitating enemies grants you 50% extra damage to fire, arcane, and frost spells for 8 seconds. New Anima Power: Chronomancer’s Hourglass (Rare) – During Alter Time, you and your Mirror Images gain Time Warp. New Anima Power: Sorceror’s Frozen Soul (Rare) – Ice Block has no cooldown. New Anima Power: Incanter’s Ward (Uncommon) – Damage absorbed by your Barriers grants up to 20% increased Intellect, based on the amount absorbed. New Anima Power: Eldritch Teachings (Common) – Pyroblast, Flurry, and Arcane Barrage damage increased by 25%. Dimensional Blade now refreshes your Blink cooldown when blinking through an enemy, and blinking through Mawrats will kill them instantly (was blinking through a Mawrat will instantly kill it and grant 3 charges of Blink). Sapphire Prism now summons 2 additional Mirror Images per stack (was 1) and is now Common rarity. Creeping Freeze now functions without Everwarm Socks, and can now be acquired at any time. Lingering Torments (Venthyr) increases damage of Mirrors of Torment by 25% (was 10%). Malevolence (Venthyr) now causes Mirrors of Torment’s cooldown to reset if the target dies while afflicted (was: Mirror damage had to be the killing blow). Maldo’s Enchanted Cane, Polymorbid Rat Liver, Tome of Zoomancy, and Alluring Cheese have been removed. PRIEST New Anima Power: Dark Technique (Rare) – Enemies affected by Mind Bomb or Psychic Scream suffer 5% of your health in damage every 1 second. This damage cannot break Mind Bomb or Psychic Scream. New Anima Power: Voidwraith Signet (Rare) – Killing an enemy with Shadow Word: Death summons a Voidwraith guardian for 1 minute that casts Void Flay, dealing 100% additional damage against enemies that are above 50% health. New Anima Power: Soul of an Archon (Rare) – Power Infusion now also increases all periodic damage and healing by 100%. New Anima Power: Cowl of Influence (Uncommon) – You can now control your character during Mind Control, but it has a 30 second cooldown. New Anima Power: Light-Infused Egg (Uncommon) – Smite / Mind Flay have a 15% / 5% chance to grant you Power Infusion. New Anima Power: Fallen Priest’s Blessing (Common) – Casting Holy Fire or Mind Blast increases the damage or healing of your next Devouring Plague by 30%, Penance by 30% or Chastise by 60%. This effect stacks, but its duration is not refreshed. Enduring Spirit spell duration increased by 80% (was 50%). Puppetmaster’s Strings can no longer be offered to the player unless Cowl of Influence is known. Earworm chance to trigger increased to 5% per stack (was 3%). Mindmancer’s Handgloves now increases the damage of Mindgames by 20% (was reduce cast speed). Vandal’s Zeal can now be obtained 3 times (was 1). Psychic Wallet, Soul Sapper, and Art of Phantasmal Healing have been removed. Catharstick now properly triggers from Shadow Word: Pain cast by Vampiric Touch through the Shadow talent, Misery. ROGUE Fixed an issue that caused Silent Footpads to not increase Rogue’s melee damage. Silent Footpads can now activated from Stealth through Vanish. SHAMAN New Anima Power: Depleted Tesla Coil (Epic) – Gain the effects of Stormkeeper every 15 seconds. New Anima Power: Pure Elemental Core (Rare) – Increases the duration of your Fire Elemental or Storm Elemental) by 50% for Elemental. Increases the duration of Feral Spirits by 100% for Enhancement. When you drop Spirit Link Totem, immediately heal all allies for 15% of their maximum Health, and harm all enemies in the radius for 15% of their max Health for Restoration. Stacks up to 2 times. New Anima Power: Bottle of Swirling Maelstrom (Common) Increases Earthquake and Earth Shock damage for Elemental, increases Maelstrom Weapon bonus damage and healing for Enhancement, and periodically deals nature damage to enemies inside of your Healing Rain for Restoration. Stacks up to 3 times. Storm Conduit now increases nature and frost damage by 50% (was Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning). Tsunami Relic now increases healing done by 50% (was casting healing spells faster). Blood of Heroes now also causes your first Bloodlust or Heroism per floor to not incur its cooldown and is now Rare rarity. Deathseer Choker damage and healing per totem increased by 10% (was 5%). Heart of the Deathseer has been redesigned – Chain Lightning hits 3 additional targets and damage increases by 20% per jump for Elemental and Restoration. Lava Lash now spreads Flame Shock to 5 nearby targets, and Lava Lash damage is increased by 500% for Enhancement. Ghost Bone and Shield of Spirits have been removed. WARLOCK Detonation Torch has been redesigned – Increases Shadowbolt, Drain Soul (Talent), Demonic Core, and Incinerate damage by 75% per stack. Stacks up to 3 times. Inferno Skewers has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Seed of Corruption, Implosion, and Rain of Fire by 75%. Stacks up to 4 times. Pact of Thickness now increases summoned demons health and damage by 50% (was only demon health). Smoking Shard of Teleportation buff duration increased to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Bottled Shadow duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds). Visage of Lethality has been redesigned – When you are struck in melee by an auto-attack, you fear all nearby enemies for 8 seconds. The effect can happen once every 45 seconds. Hellfire Pact and Crystal of Perpetual Displacement have been removed. WARRIOR New Anima Power: Glory of Skyhold (Rare) – Heroic Leap gains 2 additional charges. Can be obtained 1 time. New Anima Power: Blade of the Tideskorn (Rare)– You yell a Demoralizing Shout (Protection) or a Piercing Howl (Arms and Fury) when you land your Heroic Leap. Can be obtained 1 time.Repulsive Pennant now deals damage to all enemies within 15 yards of you every 3 seconds while Conqueror’s Banner is active. Can be obtained 2 times (was 3). New Anima Power: Weathered Runestone (Uncommon) – Berserker Rage increases the damage of Overpower, Raging Blow, or Revenge by 40%. Can be obtained 3 times. New Anima Power: Thorium Hairpin (Uncommon) – Whirlwind generates 10 Rage for Arms and Protection, and 4 additional Rage for Fury. Can be obtained 3 times. New Anima Power: Gargolmar’s Shattered Hand (Uncommon) – Victory Rush reduces the remaining cooldown of Heroic Leap by 10 seconds. Can be obtained 3 times. New Anima Power: Ancient Rubble (Common) – Heroic Leap shatters the ground where you land, dealing Physical damage over 10 seconds to enemies within 16 yards. Can be obtained 4 times. Brawler’s Brass Knuckles increases Rage generation by 25% (was 20%). Can be obtained 4 times (was 5). Edge of Hatred increases the damage of Rampage, Mortal Strike, and Shield Slam by 25% (was 20%). Can be obtained 4 times (was 5). Fan of Longswords chance to cast Whirlwind increased to 100% (was 33%). Can be obtained 1 time (was 3). Succulent Carpaccio now also reduces the cooldown of Ignore Pain by 3 seconds for Arms and Fury. Unchanged for Protection. Voracious Culling Blade increases Condemn’s (Venthyr Ability) damage by 50% (was 100%). Smoldering Inertia damage bonus decreased to 100% (was 200%) and the duration increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds). Spattered Soles, Ragemote, and Champion’s Decree have been removed.



WOW COMPANION APP

Changed the expansion select button action to a tap and added a button to switch expansions in the menu. Developers’ note: We received feedback that players were having trouble remembering the expansion switch tutorial so we simplified the action and added a second way to switch expansions.

Clarified the region and character select flow. Developers’ note: We changed the flow based on feedback to help clarify and resolve the wrong region being selected versus having no characters in a region.

Fixed an issue where news articles didn’t show content when the phone’s language did not match the article’s language.

Fixed an issue with duplicate Missions and Callings.

Various updates to Adventures.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands update 9.0.5 may be a “small” patch in terms of content, but as these patch notes display it will dramatically shift the existing meta. Balance adjustments are sweeping – classes, Covenant abilities and Conduits, Torghast, Legendaries – just about every facet of the endgame has been changed. The return of Valor tokens for Mythic Keystone dungeons is perhaps the most welcome change, yet it will be interesting to see how the meta shakes out.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official World of Warcraft site.”