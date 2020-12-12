World of Warcraft Shadowlands – Where to Find Covenant Reputation Quartermasters

World of Warcraft Shadowlands locks the majority of its newest features behind Renown, but Reputation Quartermasters are still around with a handful of items of for sale. Each Covenant has a reputation vendor, and there’s a fifth for the Avowed faction out in Revendreth. Hunting down each reputation quartermaster in Shadowlands appears to be a drag at first, but there’s a simple way to access all of them at once.

Reputation quartermasters in Shadowlands are within Oribos at the Enclave.

Each Covenant has a reputation quartermaster within their associated sanctum, and the Avowed have one outside the Halls of Atonement in Revendreth. That’s a lot of traveling back and forth just to grab a few items. Those of us who don’t want to spend an hour flying all across the Shadowlands don’t have to, however.

Within Oribos at the Enclave where the Covenant representatives are is an area to the left with a reputation quartermaster for each and every faction that currently has one. While looking at the map, glance down towards the area of the Enclave that’s essentially due south – that’s where they are located. Instead of bouncing from Ardenweald to Bastion and back again, players looking to cash in on their ever-increasing reputation can pop into the Enclave and chat with the quartermasters there.

Each quartermaster has a handful of items on offer, to include a Legendary Power accessible at Revered. The Exalted rewards are a tabard, pet, mount, and an item level 200 rare item, so you don’t need to break your back grinding out reputation for any sort of massive power increase (the Legendary Powers somewhat aside).

Reputation can be earned from completing world quests, side quests, dungeons, and as command table rewards. It’s barely been a month and I’m already halfway to Exalted from Revered with the Court of Harvesters, so it shouldn’t take casual players too long to gain access to all of the items for sale at the reputation quartermasters.

- This article was updated on:December 11th, 2020