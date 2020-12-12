World of Warcraft Shadowlands: World Bosses Guide

World Bosses in World of Warcraft Shadowlands are powerful elite enemies that spawn once a week in one of the four new zones added in the expansion. They drop raid equivalent gear (Normal), Conduits, and Legendary Powers, so they’re well worth taking down.
World Bosses in Shadowlands spawn once a week in a single zone, as identified by the purple world quest marker on the map.
There are currently four total world bosses in Shadowlands, but only one will spawn a week. They will appear in their associated zone, and can be located by the elite, purple world quest marker. None of these world bosses are soloable, so you’ll need to team up with other players if you’re planning to fight one. Thankfully, finding a group is simple: select the world quest to bring it up in your quest log, and select the Group Finder icon.
The rewards are all solid, so you will find a group of like-minded adventurers. Since world bosses don’t respawn on a timer you can fight them shortly after they’ve been defeated by a previous group. World bosses are tricky to kill and come with their own mechanics to be mindful of, and should you fall you’ll be stuck at your corpse for a full six minutes. Once the world boss dies you are free to release, but until then you’re essentially out of the fight.
Don’t fret over dying and missing out on your loot, however. All rewards are automatically sent to you once the world boss has been defeated, so even if you happen to get crushed you won’t lose out on your rewards. You can only earn rewards from world bosses in Shadowlands once a week, so while you can help friends take down the giant bastards after you’ve done so you won’t earn anything else.
All mechanics for the Shadowlands world bosses can be found in the Adventure Guide: none of them are cosmic and the usual “don’t stand in stupid” rule still applies. Below you will find a list of all their loot drops, sans the Conduits. Each world boss drops the same four Conduits per class. So, Warriors have four available, Priests have four available, and etc. and etc..
Mortanis (found in Maldraxxas)
- Memory of a Guile Charm: Rogue – Take advantage of the natural ebb and flow of combat, causing your Sinister Strike to gradually increase your damage dealt by up to 10%. This maximum effect will last for 10 sec before fading and beginning the cycle anew.
- Memory of Fujieda: Warrior – Bloodthirst increases your Haste by 1% for 8 sec, stacking up to 5 times.
- Memory of Keefer: Monk – Tiger Palm also applies an effect which increases your critical strike chance by 50% for 6 sec on the target. This effect cannot be applied more than once every 1 min per target.
- Mortanis’s Ribcage (mail chest)
- Band of the Risen Bonelord (ring)
- Bone-Cleated Footpads (leather feet)
- Bone Crushing Vicegrips (mail hands)
- Shoulderblade Vambraces (plate wrist)
- Spine Crawler Waistcord (cloth waist)
Nurgash Muckformed (found in Revendreth)
- Memory of a Frenzied Monstrosity: Death Knight – Dark Transformation also increases the attack speed and damage of you and your Monstrosity by 12%.
- Memory of an Erratic Fel Core: Demon Hunter – The cooldown of Fel Rush is reduced by 30%.
- Memory of Azj’Aqir’s Madness: Warlock – Chaos Bolt increases the damage of Chaos Bolt by 25% and reduces the cast time of Chaos Bolt by 20% for 3 sec.
- Comfortable Slumberwraps (cloth wrist)
- Hardened Castle Crushers (plate hands)
- Jingling Stone Stompers (mail feet)
- Muckformed Chain Choker (neck)
- Nurgash’s Belt of Many Sinstones (leather waist)
- Sinstone Shoulderpadding (cloth shoulder)
Oranomonos (found in Ardenweald)
- Memory of a Fevered Incantation: Mage – Each consecutive critical strike you deal increases critical strike damage you deal by 3%, up to 15%.
- Memory of Surging Shots: Hunter- Rapid Fire deals 25% additional damage, and Aimed Shot has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Rapid Fire.
- Memory of the Verdant Infusion: Druid – Swiftmend no longer consumes a heal over time effect, and extends the duration of your heal over time effects on the target by 8.
- Ironfoot Bindings (mail wrists)
- Oranomonos’s Diaphanous Leggings (leather legs)
- Seed-Tender’s Handwraps (leather hands)
- Slippers of the Leafy Undergrowth (cloth feet)
- Stonebark Girdle (plate waist)
- Twisted Witherroot Band (ring)
Valinor, The Light of Eons (found in Bastion)
- Memory of Archbishop Benedictus: Priest – After Spirit of Redemption expires, you will revive at up to 100% health, based on your effectiveness during Spirit of Redemption. After reviving, you cannot benefit from Spirit of Redemption for 10 min.
- Memory of the Final Verdict: Paladin – Replaces Templar’s Verdict with Final Verdict, a devastating strike that deals (194% of Attack power) Holy damage. Has a 15% chance to activate Hammer of Wrath and reset its cooldown.
- Memory of the Windspeaker’s Lava Resurgence: Shaman – When you cast Earth Shock, gain Lava Surge and increase the damage of your next Lava Burst by 20%.
- Anima-Charged Wristbanding (leather wrist)
- Doubtweaver’s Handwraps (cloth hands)
- Oversized Centurion Helm (plate helm)
- Servo-Chain Waistguard (mail waist)
- Shroud of the Penitent (back)
- Valinor’s Ground Pounders (plate feed)
- This article was updated on:December 12th, 2020