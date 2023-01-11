Wout Weghorst Fifa 23 Rating: Is He Worth it?

As the rumors surrounding Wout Weghorst’s big move to Manchester United continue to gain strength, many players have begun to wonder how he fares on FIFA 23, as well as if the Netherlands star can be considered a good addition to their FUT squad. Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s what Wout Weghorst’s Fifa 23 Overall Rating is, as well as whether or not you should add him to your roster.

Wout Weghorst Fifa 23 Rating

In FIFA 23, the standard Wout Weghorst card features an overall rating of 79, with his biggest strengths lying in his Shooting and his Physical prowess. With that said, although he is a striker, he also received a Center Back Winter Wildcard with a stunning 87 overall rating. The Weghorst Winter Wildcard features, among its main features, 86 Defence, 83 Shooting, and 91 Physical.

Is He Worth It?

Unfortunately for all who hoped to buy the player for cheap and get a great turnaround, we do not recommend the purchase of Weghorst’s Standard Gold card, as his attributes are easily surpassed by most of the game’s strikers as well as by many of the game’s best deals, such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

With that said, for those looking for a CB capable of also helping on the front when needed, as well as for a good striker, his Winter Wildcards variant can be a great pick.

How Much Does Wout Weghorst Cost?

While the standard Wout Weghorst Fifa 23 card can be purchased for around 500 to 1000 coins, his CB Winter Wildcards variant showcases a way higher value and can be purchased for around 20,000 to 25,000 FUT Coins on the Transfer Market.

You can play FIFA 23 right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023