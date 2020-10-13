WoW: Shadowlands – Fastest Expansion for Leveling with Chromie Time

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands introduces Chromie Time (officially called Timewalker Campaigns) to the MMO, and players want to know which expansion is the fastest for leveling. The answer may not surprise you, but by and large leveling an alt will take less than a day’s worth of game time no matter what expansion you pick. But, who has time for that?

Warlords of Draenor is the fastest expansion for leveling with Chromie Time.

I reviewed the numbers reported across the internet by both YouTube and the community, and even tested most of the expansions for myself. At the end of the day one expansion pulled well ahead of the pack for leveling, and it was Warlords of Draenor. Warlords was an amazing leveling experience back when it launched in 2014 (can’t say the same of the endgame, sadly), so it’s little surprise it’s the best expansion for leveling with Chromie Time enabled.

Other expansions came close, but on average players went from level 10 to level 50 in roughly 12 hours in Warlords of Draenor. It took me little over 13 hours, but I also forgot to log out a couple of times to deal with real life issues. This means you can easily reach Shadowlands on an alt in a single day if you can sit at your computer for half of it. Do bear in mind these numbers were not from speed-levelers: I saw one had cleared Warlords in little over 5 hours, so you can certainly level a couple alts in a day if you know what you’re doing.

All said, the average reported leveling times for 10-50 in each expansion are: