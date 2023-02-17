WoW Vault of the Incarnates DPS Tier List

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

When it comes to raiding in World of Warcraft, you always want the best of the best on your team. After all, if you are trying to clear an encounter, you wouldn’t want to make it harder by having less DPS than you should. But even outside of DPS some classes are better suited for specific raids based on the mechanics that you will run into. Let’s go over the best DPS classes to have with you in Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Best DPS Classes for Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft

While any DPS specialization can make it through a raid, some are just better to use than others. Be it for their survivability or the fact that their rotation is more suited for sustained combat that raids offer. It is important to remember that some DPS classes are great for regular solo content and dungeons, but not for raids.

With that said, let’s go over the best DPS classes and specializations for Vault of the Incarnates:

S Tier Havoc Demon Hunter, Assassination Rouge, Outlaw Rogue, Subtlety Rogue, Frost Mage, Arcane Mage, Devastation Evoker, Balance Druid, Enhancement Shaman A Tier Fire Mage, Fury Warrior, Arms Warrior, Beast Mastery Hunter, Frost Death Knight, Shadow Priest, Windwalker Monk, Frost Death Knight, Unholy Deathkinght, Demonology Warlock, Destruction Warlock, Marksmanship Hunter, Elemental Shaman, B Tier Affliction Warlock, Feral Druid C Tier Retribution Paladin, Survival Hunter

S Tier DPS Specializations for Vault of the Incarnates

With these S Tier DPS specs, you can expect the best in class single target damage. Normally they are able to not only apply decent DOT damage but back it up with some decent rotations to pump their numbers up even further.

Each of these classes also has some really great utility spells and abilities to help them out if they are in a pinch. Normally granting them some sort of immunity or self-healing to recover in case you mess up with a mechanic and don’t want to wipe.

A Tier DPS Specialization for Vault of the Incarnates

While many of the DPS specializations in this tier are very strong, they tend to be lacking in a specific department be it sustained DPS or a lack of good burst damage. While they are still plenty viable to use for the raid, you won’t be breaking to the top of the damage charts should any of the S-class DPS specs be around.

Each of these classes does still have some useful utility in one way or another, which helps keep them up high on the list. So they are still able to clutch up when needed.

B Tier DPS Specialization for Vault of the Incarnates

These DPS specs are not really what you want to see more than one or two of them in a raid team. They bring a lot of useful utility to a raid and can deal a decent amount of damage but they will be outclassed by many of the other DPS specs.

C Tier DPS Specialization for Vault of the Incarnates

Finally, we have the last tier of DPS specs, these are by no means useless but they are not going to shine as bright as they could in a raid team. Both of these specs have some decent utility but are quite lacking in damage. Overall, you would be better off switching to a different spec for your class instead of running one of these in the Vault of Incarnates.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023